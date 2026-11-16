Downing Street Calls Russell Brand Prison Innocence Claim Appalling as MoJ Investigates

Downing Street has condemned Russell Brand's prison message claiming innocence as appalling, confirming the Ministry of Justice is urgently investigating whether he broke prison rules after his wife read his statement on their YouTube channel.

Downing Street has called Russell Brand's prison message claiming innocence appalling and confirmed it is being urgently investigated. The Prime Minister's spokesman said the statement was clearly appalling and that action will be taken if Brand is found to have broken prison rules.

The spokesman confirmed the Ministry of Justice is investigating the matter. He said prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments. It is understood a prisoner breaches the rules if they pass comments to a family member knowing they are likely to be published.

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Russell Brand Faces Potential Prison Punishments

If Brand is found to have broken regulations, authorities could restrict his contact with certain people if they believe it could lead to further media statements. In more serious cases, or if the behaviour continues, he could be placed in segregation. HMP Littlehey could also strip him of privileges including prison wages, access to the gym and a television in his cell.

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Brand, 51, is serving a ten-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was transferred to the Category C prison from HMP Wandsworth and has served the first week of his sentence. His wife, Laura Gallacher, read his statement on their Sunday Service YouTube broadcast.

Reading from a notepad from the conservatory of their Henley-on-Thames home in Oxfordshire, she said: Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. She continued: The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey.

Wife Reads Russell Brand Video Statement

Little as in small, and hey as in, Hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe. The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. An audibly emotional Gallacher added: Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ.

Russell. She choked up as she read the message. Gallacher also read Philippians 1:12-14, written by the Apostle Paul while in a Roman jail. She said: Russell has asked me to read something to you.

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She opened the episode saying she was there to continue the good work being established in the Sunday service community, something very close to mine and Russell's heart. She added: It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same, and we trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he's doing right now.

HMP Littlehey Luxury Prison Conditions

Even though it's painful, and obviously, will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me, but I want to continue, and I'm grateful for the support. She said she is speaking to her husband and that he's OK and praying. Littlehey houses 1,200 male sex offenders and has a reputation for being a cushy jail. Inmates can take part in indoor bowls, yoga and origami classes.

There are also two gyms, snooker tables, an all-weather football pitch and chess or quiz nights in the library. The prison also has state of the art facilities including an indoor bowls court, an all-weather football pitch and expensive Peloton exercise bikes used for tailored Weight Watchers gym classes. Britain's most dangerous sex offenders take part in music workshops and paint watercolours.

They are provided with their own landlines in their cells so they can speak with friends and family until 11pm every night. The couple are also continuing to post on Rumble, a largely right wing free speech alternative to YouTube. Their videos have a link which allows viewers to tip them directly while their account also links to a Russell Brand themed shop which sells stickers of the rapist with the caption Russell Brand Stay Free.