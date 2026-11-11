Russell Brand's 2012 Parliamentary Flow‑by Grab Re‑emerges After Prison Sentence

Footage of 2012 Parliament sounds has surfaced after Russell Brand was sentenced to 10‑year, six‑month jail term for rape and sexual assault. The clip shows Brand seizing a woman's arm while discussing drug policy with a Home Affairs committee.

In a new clip that surfaced online, former comedian Russell Brand can be seen grabbing a woman's arm on a 2012 Home Affairs Select Committee hearing. The footage was released after Brand received a 10‑year, six‑month sentence for rape and the sexual assault of three other women.

2012 Committee Drama Revealed

The 2012 video captures Brand, who was invited to speak on drug policy by former Labour minister Keith Vaz, attempting to move past two women during the hearing. Brand seized the first woman's arm for roughly four seconds, then joked that a third party was "flirting with them two." The incident followed a brief interruption of former drug‑recovery specialist Chip Somers, who was trying to answer a question while two women tried to pass behind him.

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Confrontations With MP and Legal Figures

During the same session, former Conservative MP Sir Michael Ellis asked Brand about the treatment of crime victims. Brand responded by repeating Ellis's question, adding that "you can tell what party they are in from their questions, can't you?" The exchange sparked laughter in the committee but also drew criticism from Ellis, who later described Brand's behavior as "rather rude."

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Judicial Outcome and Parliamentary Fallout

Brand was convicted on October 30 by a London jury on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The conviction cleared him of two additional rape charges and one attempted indecent assault. While the case was pending, Brand continued to appear in public and in the media, commenting on drug recovery and the nature of his past offenses. The newly surfaced clip highlights the controversy surrounding his parliamentary conduct and has rekindled discussions about the ethical standards expected of public speakers.

Political Reactions and Moving Forward

Political leaders have already reacted to Brand's criminal record. Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch criticized former Labour leader Ed Miliband for "cosying up" to Brand during the 2015 election campaign. The remarks were made during a Prime Minister's Questions session, where Badenoch also criticized Miliband's stance on the Rosebank oilfield. Labour MPs protested the call and urged that the foreign secretary be "ashamed" of his political strategy. Brand's case remains a point of reference in discussions about the intersection of celebrity, politics, and accountability.