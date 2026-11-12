Georgina Baillie provided a character reference for Russell Brand, praising his respect for boundaries, before his 10.5 year prison sentencing for sexual offenses.

Georgina Baillie submitted a glowing character reference for Russell Brand before his sentencing on Monday, describing the comedian as an individual who understood and respected boundaries. Her testimony was presented to Mr Justice Bennathan, who subsequently sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Baillie Defends Brand's Character and Conduct

Georgina Baillie, the granddaughter of the late actor Andrew Sachs, wrote to the court detailing her experiences with Russell Brand, stating that he never behaved aggressively or without regard for her wishes. She asserted that their relationship involved approximately 12 casual sexual encounters over the course of one year beginning in 2006, and she described him as always lovely and trustworthy during that period.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Sexual Offenses

Ms Baillie, now 41, identified herself as an artist and art therapist who was a 21-year-old performer in a gothic burlesque dance group called the Satanic Sluts when she first entered Russell Brand's orbit. She characterized their connection as consensual and noted that she grew fond of him, viewing him as a genuinely nice person who was quick-witted, intelligent, and eloquent.

She explicitly told the judge that she never knew Russell Brand to be dishonest in his dealings with her and that he was never coercive. Despite acknowledging his large ego and immature side, she maintained that he was truthful and reliable, adding that he had paid for her to enter rehabilitation for alcohol addiction after their relationship ended.

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The Sachsgate Scandal and Personal History

Georgina Baillie's life became public spectacle in 2008 when Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross left four voicemails on the phone of her grandfather, Andrew Sachs, boasting about their sexual relationship. These messages were later broadcast on Russell Brand's BBC Radio 2 show, triggering the Sachsgate scandal that resulted in Brand losing his radio program.

Ms Baillie described the aftermath of that incident as traumatic, noting that she was vilified in the press and cast as an immoral witch. She recalled Russell Brand leaving her a voicemail after the scandal broke, suggesting she go to her grandfather's house to delete the message, which she felt added to her distress during that time.

Despite the pain caused by the 2008 breach of privacy, she chose to support Russell Brand in court because of the person she believed him to be. She concluded her statement by acknowledging that she had just as good a reason as anyone not to support him, yet she did so based on her personal knowledge of his character prior to the recent convictions.

Court Verdict and Sentencing Details

Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced Russell Brand to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of four offenses dating from 2004 to 2009. The convictions were for rape and three counts of sexual assault, based on evidence from women who stated they were subjected to sexual contact without their consent.

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Legal experts suggested that the 10.5-year sentence imposed on Russell Brand was harsher than many anticipated. This judgment stands in contrast to the defense's narrative, which included character references from individuals who had previous personal and sexual interactions with the comedian.

Brand's Response to Convictions and Accusations

Russell Brand told his trial that his celebrity friends and former colleagues had distanced themselves from him after he was first accused of sexual offenses in 2023. The trial heard testimony from multiple women who alleged they were victims of his sexual conduct over a period of several years.

Following his convictions, Georgina Baillie told the Daily Mail that Russell Brand was a seriously unwell sex addict. She expressed her desire for him to right the wrongs he had committed, indicating a complex shift in her public stance while maintaining her private belief in his past decency.

The Press Association obtained the character reference letter, which highlighted the contradiction between Georgina Baillie's past positive experiences and the court's findings of non-consensual sexual acts. Her testimony underscored the conflicting narratives surrounding Russell Brand's behavior toward different individuals over the years.