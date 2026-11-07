Russell Brand Resented Katy Perry's Stardom, Sources Say After Rape Conviction

Russell Brand, convicted of rape and three sexual assaults, reportedly resented Katy Perry's rise to fame during their brief marriage, according to The Times.

Russell Brand, 51, has been convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court, and he faces a potential prison sentence. Reports now say that Brand felt inadequate during his marriage to pop star Katy Perry, 42, and resented her ambition to become the world's most famous pop star. The claims come from sources speaking to The Times, and Brand's lawyers have not been quoted as accepting them.

The Crown Court trial also drew fresh attention to Perry's past with Brand, which included a whirlwind romance, a traditional Hindu wedding and a divorce finalised in 2012. Brand is alleged to have committed sexual offences against women during the period covered by the case, and he is presumed innocent of any further charges unless proven otherwise.

Also read Katy Perry Excluded From Russell Brand Trial Evidence

How Katy Perry and Russell Brand First Met and Married

Katy Perry and Russell Brand first met in 2009 on the set of Get Him To The Greek, where Perry filmed a cameo for the comedy that briefly made Brand a Hollywood favourite. The pair met again three months later at the MTV Video Music Awards, and their romance quickly took off.

Brand proposed to Perry on New Year's Eve in India. The couple then married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India, the following year. Their marriage lasted just 14 months before they divorced in 2012.

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During the early months of the relationship, Perry told American presenter Ryan Seacrest that Brand was like Oscar Wilde meets Dudley Moore meets Jim Morrison meets a little Elvis Presley meets Charles Manson, adding that this was the curveball. The description was made before the relationship began to strain.

Alleged Tensions Over Perry's Rising Pop Career

According to the Times report, Brand's frustration grew as Perry's music career took off while his Hollywood career stalled after the flop of Arthur. Sources said Brand had initially enjoyed the image of an American starlet on his arm, but he later wanted his wife at home, having babies.

One source said Brand could not cope with his wife's star eclipsing his own and would mock her and be mean behind her back. A second source described him as resenting her success and as selfish to the extreme. These accounts come from unnamed individuals and have not been independently verified.

Brand had dedicated his second memoir, Booky Wook 2: This Time It's Personal, to Perry, writing that after their first date he decided on no more women. He added that he wakes up to a different one each day, but they are all her. Brand's defence argued in court that he had changed after meeting Perry.

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Brand ended the marriage by text message on New Year's Eve, just before Perry was due to perform on stage. The moment was captured in her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me, which showed her sobbing before composing herself to perform.

Arthur Allegations and Perry's Possible Witness Role

An actress has brought a civil suit alleging that Brand exposed himself to her on the set of Arthur, the 1981 Dudley Moore film remake in which Brand played the title character, and then sexually assaulted her in a toilet. Brand has denied allegations of this kind in the past, and the civil claim has not been tested in court.

Subsequent reports said Perry could have been in the room, or nearby in the immediate aftermath, of one of the sexual assaults for which Brand was convicted. Perry was largely absent from Brand's trial, but legal arguments revealed that she could have witnessed the assault. The court record and any findings on that point are the basis for these reports.

Perry has since moved on. Sources say she has not spoken to Brand since their divorce, and she is now dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In July, Perry told a concert crowd that she hoped her ex was not present and that he should be in jail.