Russell Brand used his wife Laura Brand to broadcast a prison statement denying guilt, angering her family and isolating her further after his conviction.

Russell Brand spent a tense nine days waiting to reunite with his wife Laura after he began serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and three sexual assaults. The couple was finally together on Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 pm when Laura visited Brand at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. This category C facility is largely populated by sex offenders, marking a stark contrast to the initial period Brand spent at HMP Wandsworth.

Laura Brand Visits Prison Alone

Laura Brand arrived at the visitors center at HMP Littlehey without family support, spending approximately two hours with her husband. Although her father, golf legend Bernard Gallacher, had accompanied her to the Southwark Crown Court trial earlier in the month, he was not present at the Cambridgeshire prison. The only male companion by her side was Brand's bodyguard, Joe McCann, a former sparring partner of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Also read Laura Gallacher Visits Russell Brand at Prison Amid Sanctions Probe

Family Anger Over Prison Statement

The visit occurred shortly after Laura read a statement on their online Sunday Service show declaring Brand's innocence. Her father and other family members were furious that she recorded this message, which had been dictated to her via a phone call from Brand's prison cell. A source close to the Gallacher family stated that they suspected Brand had put tremendous pressure on Laura to release the statement, a revelation that devastated and angered them deeply.

Bernard Gallacher Issues Stern Warning

Bernard Gallacher made it clear to Laura before her prison visit that she was not to allow Brand to dictate any further statements for him. He and his wife Lesley Gallacher have supported Laura throughout the ordeal but have no time for Brand anymore. The family hates the idea that their daughter was exploited by him, and they have taken a very dim view of her actions as a mouthpiece for his defense.

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Isolation and Impact on Laura Brand

Friends describe Laura Brand as increasingly isolated from those who care for her after she became the face of a statement criticized by victims and the public. The family believes she is being brainwashed into thinking she is doing God's work while supporting Brand. They highlight her vulnerability as a mother of three young children, aged ten, eight, and a younger son, who have been largely solo-parented by her during Brand's incarceration.

Consequences of the Public Declaration

The decision to publicize the message has drawn severe criticism, with friends questioning what Laura Brand did to deserve such treatment. While she stood by Brand as a character witness at the trial, calling him a wonderful father, her close circle was shocked by the video recording. The incident has taken a significant emotional toll on the family, who had hoped to live quietly again after the trial concluded.