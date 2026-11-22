Russell Brand's Reborn shop is now selling 'Free Russell Brand' merchandise. The items include T-shirts and caps priced at $34.99, following his recent rape conviction and prison sentence.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to ten years and six months in prison following his conviction for rape and sexual assault. The disgraced comedian, who is fifty-one years old, began serving his time at HMP Littlehey in the United Kingdom. This sentence adds an additional six months to the original ten-year term anticipated by his legal team. The ruling comes as six more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

His commercial venture, the Reborn wellness shop, has immediately capitalized on the legal outcome by launching new merchandise. The online store now features apparel and accessories supporting his release, including designs with the slogan 'Free Russell Brand' and another button reading 'Stand with Him.' These items are priced uniformly at thirty-four dollars and ninety-nine cents per unit, allowing supporters to visibly align with the comedian despite the severe legal verdict.

Also read Russell Brand Sells Free Russell Merchandise From Prison Following Conviction

The merchandise offerings include two distinct T-shirt designs and a baseball cap bearing the same supportive phrase. This commercial release represents a direct effort by Brand to maintain public engagement and financial leverage while incarcerated. The uniform pricing structure simplifies the support mechanism for his fanbase, creating a tangible connection between his digital following and his physical imprisonment.

Brand faced a series of serious criminal charges during his trial in October. He was accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault. The comedian vehemently denied all accusations and pleaded not guilty to each charge. Ultimately, the court found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He was acquitted of the remaining allegations, including the single count of attempted indecent assault and two counts of rape. This partial verdict has been a focal point for his defense and supporters who maintain his innocence. The specific breakdown of the convictions highlights the complex nature of the case and the differing juries or judicial interpretations applied to each count.

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Prior to the finalization of his prison sentence, Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher, addressed their audience on their podcast. They shared their spiritual perspective as the trial concluded and the sentencing date approached. Brand questioned the circumstances of their presence in the United Kingdom, stating that they fancied a trip and that 'the Lord brought us here.'

Laura Gallacher confirmed his location and status in a YouTube video posted on November fifteenth. She stated that they trust God's plan, even though the situation is painful. She noted that the holy spirit is moving and cannot be restrained. Brand described the facility as the largest sex offenders' prison in Europe.

He remarked that the staff are strong, kind, and dedicated. He also expressed that he is in no position to judge his fellow inmates. This commentary was shared shortly after he was transferred to the facility, aiming to frame his incarceration within a narrative of spiritual resilience and humility.

Following the conviction, Russell Brand has faced additional accusations from new accusers. The Times of London reported on Thursday, November twelfth, that six additional women have accused him of sexual misconduct. The report claims that Brand had nonconsensual sex with multiple women.

It also alleges that he attempted to coerce a separate victim into a bathroom by arguing about trust and divine will. These new allegations emerge as the merchandise sales continue and Brand remains incarcerated. The juxtaposition of the prison reality and the commercial support highlights the complex public reaction to his case.

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The introduction of the Free Russell Brand merchandise serves as a strategic move by the Reborn brand. It allows supporters to visibly align with Brand despite the legal verdict. The uniform pricing and clear messaging simplify the support mechanism for fans.

This commercial activity persists even as new allegations are reported by major news outlets. The ongoing sales indicate a dedicated segment of his audience that continues to support him financially. This creates a unique dynamic where the legal consequences are met with sustained commercial and social backing.

Laura Gallacher has continued to manage their shared digital presence during Brand's incarceration. She stated that she is not guilty for the offenses he has been jailed for. Her public statements emphasize the role of faith in navigating the painful transition. She acknowledged that it would take time to get used to life without her companion.

The combination of the extended sentence and new allegations ensures that Brand's legal challenges remain in the public eye. The Reborn shop continues to operate as a conduit for his brand and message. This persistence underscores the enduring loyalty of his core audience amidst significant personal and professional turmoil.

The case of Russell Brand illustrates the intersection of celebrity culture, legal accountability, and digital commerce. His ability to maintain a revenue stream through merchandise while facing serious criminal charges is notable. The six-month addition to his sentence reflects the severity of the rape conviction.

As the new allegations are investigated, the pressure on Brand and his legal team intensifies. The Reborn shop remains a central hub for his supporters to express solidarity. The narrative of faith and spiritual strength promoted by the couple continues to be a key part of their public communication strategy.