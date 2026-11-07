Amanda Platell Condemns Burnham and Miliband for Protecting Russell Brand Before Rape Conviction

The conviction of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault has reignited scrutiny of political figures who previously supported him, challenging the media establishment's judgment.

Amanda Platell has issued a scathing rebuke of the political establishment after Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault this week. The veteran newspaper columnist argues that senior Labour figures, including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and past leaders, failed in their duty to protect the public by ignoring clear early warnings about Brand's behavior.

Platell recounts a disturbing encounter in the mid-2000s when Brand entered her TV dressing room while she was half-dressed and about to have her makeup done. She describes the now-convicted comedian as tall, smelly, and disheveled, noting that he was deeply creepy and even menacing. As an Australian who was taught to spot a snake at 100 paces, she immediately asked him to leave, recognizing his childlike but unsettling fawning demeanor as a red flag.

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This initial interaction occurred years before the infamous Sachsgate incident in 2008, where Brand and radio presenter Jonathan Ross left lewd messages on the phone of Andrew Sachs. Brand had falsely claimed to have slept with Sachs's granddaughter, an act widely condemned as vile and deeply offensive. Despite these early indicators of predatory behavior, Brand continued to be celebrated by parts of the media and political class.

The column specifically targets Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, for his 2014 tweet expressing disappointment at the media's mission to discredit Brand. Burnham stated that Brand was using his celebrity platform to help others and stopped playing the media game. Platell views this intervention by a senior politician as a desperate attempt to ingratiate himself with Brand's social media followers, prioritizing political capital among younger demographics over ethical scrutiny.

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Ed Miliband, then the leader of the Labour Party, also drew criticism for his decision to interview Brand in 2015. Miliband traveled to Brand's £2 million penthouse suite in London for the conversation, a move that signaled a clear hankering for the yoof vote Brand commanded. Platell describes this as an appalling indictment of judgment within the highest levels of the UK political class, highlighting the disconnect between political leaders and the reality of Brand's personal conduct.

The disparity between Platell's immediate recognition of Brand as a dangerous individual and the political elite's embrace of him highlights a systemic failure in vetting public figures. While Platell spotted Brand was a wrong 'un in minutes based on basic behavioral cues, prominent leaders failed to identify the same risks years later. This contrast suggests that the motivation for supporting Brand was less about his comedic talent or charitable works and more about the perceived power of his celebrity influence.

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