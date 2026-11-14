Mia Latter, 37, Reveals Identity as First Russell Brand Accuser to Waive Anonymity

Mia Latter, now 37, has become the first of Russell Brand's accusers to waive her anonymity, alleging sexual and emotional abuse when she was 16 and he was 30. She is now campaigning for a staggered age of consent to protect teenagers from grooming.

Mia Latter, now 37, has become the first of Russell Brand's accusers to waive her anonymity, alleging she suffered sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of the disgraced comedian when she was just 16 and he was 30.

Latter, previously known only as Alice in the Sunday Times 2023 investigation and a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, spoke out to campaign for a staggered age of consent that would outlaw relationships between adults and under-18s. The current age of consent in the UK, set at 16 in 1885, allows such relationships, but Latter argues it should be changed.

Also read Don Jr. Officially Makes New Career Move Amid Backlash Over Controversial Russell Brand Comments

Latter Campaigns for Staggered Age of Consent

If you are in your thirties, forties and fifties and you are trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it should be a criminal offense, she said. Latter, who is now married and has a daughter, admitted she was very nervous about publicly sharing her story but declared that it is not my burden to carry anymore.

Latter met Brand in 2006 in London's Leicester Square while she was heading home from shopping at Topshop and he was working at MTV. She had bought an outfit for the weekend when Brand approached her and asked to see in her bag, then went through her clothes and picked out a dress he said she was going to wear on their date.

Advertisement

She expected him to cut off contact when she revealed she was 16, believing he would be horrified, but instead he asked if she still wanted to meet for dinner the next day. On their first date on Easter Sunday, Brand met her outside Belsize Park tube station, took her hand, asked her to confirm she was 16, and allegedly said, I do not give a f--- how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally.

He told her their meeting was what Jesus would have wanted. He took her to a Spanish restaurant where he and another man had already started eating but she was not offered food, and when a waitress approached, Brand pointed out that Latter was not old enough to drink, so she was offered a Diet Coke.

Brand Allegedly Takes Teen to His Apartment

Brand then allegedly took the teen to his apartment, where she said she initially resisted going inside and asked him to call her a cab. However, once inside, Brand allegedly disappeared into another room before returning in a dressing gown and performing oral sex on her. I remember closing my legs and trying to push him away a little bit, Latter recalled, claiming Brand responded, No, before promising that nothing else would happen and that she could leave afterward.

And ultimately, he did get his penis out, but I did not touch it, she continued. And then my car came. Latter alleged that Brand referred to her as the child around members of his team and his manager John Noel, whom she believes were aware of their relationship.

He instructed her not to tell her school friends about their involvement and warned her against sending him explicit photos, a restriction she found ridiculous given that she could have sex with this much older man but not send him intimate pictures. Latter further claimed Brand once wrapped her in a towel and carried her around while calling her a little dolly, and he asked her to read Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita.

When her distraught parents took her phone and grounded her, Brand sent cars to her school to collect her, some paid for by the BBC while he hosted The Russell Brand Show on Radio 6 Music to bring her to his flat for sex. Latter said her school attendance dropped to 30 percent as she would sneak off and see him, and she dropped out of sixth form, never learning her AS-level results.

I do not even know to this day how I did, she told the outlet, noting that she did not complete A-levels. It took me a little while to feel as though I could put one foot in front of the other, she said of the aftermath. Towards the end of their relationship, Latter alleged she was orally raped by Brand.

Latter Claims Oral Rape and Mascara Comment

He ended up forcing me against the headboard and I could not move, and he orally raped me, and I was choking and crying, she alleged. I was trying to push him off. When she hit him in the stomach to get him off, he said he just wanted to see your mascara run, a line she later discovered that he had worked into a stand-up comedy set. I felt like this is his fetish.

Advertisement

He likes me because I am 16 and a virgin and I was just ticking this box for him. I could have been any other 16-year-old. Latter pushed back against Brand's previous characterization of their relationship, including his claim to Megyn Kelly that it was immoral, it was not illegal. She also rejected Brand's suggestion that he was immature for his age at the time.

He was a homeowner who was hosting TV shows, hosting radio shows. He was not living at home some schoolboy who was lost, she said. He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships.

What was my level of maturity meant to be? Latter shared her allegations with police after the documentary aired, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to include her case in the trial that led to Brand's conviction earlier this month. Officers told her they wanted her to give evidence at a potential second trial.

Latter Steps Back from Criminal Process

However, she has decided not to continue with the criminal process so that she can focus on her campaign to protect teenagers from being groomed by older men or women. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, Officers launched an investigation in January 2026 after receiving an allegation of rape. Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service to determine how best to proceed, and officers were advised that further information was needed before a charging decision could be made.

This investigation remains ongoing. We understand the delay has been distressing for this victim-survivor.

However, our focus has been on putting forward the best possible evidence. Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison on Monday for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four of the six women who gave evidence against him. He had denied all the allegations of the original investigation in 2023. Florida, where Brand lived before prison, already has the age of consent at 18, unless the partner is no older than 23.

Latter is the first of Brand's accusers to publicly reveal her identity, and she previously appeared in silhouette in a documentary under her pseudonym. She said she was very nervous about publicly sharing her story and facing potential scrutiny, but declared that it is not my burden to carry anymore.