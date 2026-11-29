Laura Gallacher discusses Russell Brand's prison life and the Met Police confirm new rape allegations are under investigation following his 10-year sentence.

Russell Brand has been serving a decade-long sentence at HMP Littlehey after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, a development that has intensified scrutiny on his continued public engagements. His wife, Laura Gallacher, recently revealed details about her visit to the facility, highlighting the comedian's daily routines and spiritual practices while incarcerated.

Prison Visit and Daily Spiritual Routine

Laura Gallacher visited Russell Brand last week, noting that he spends his time praying daily and even reading prayers aloud to birds outside his window. She described this connection with nature as a significant luxury for Brand, who is currently serving a ten-year and six-month sentence in an English prison.

Also read Kirsty Gallacher Distressed by Sister Laura's Defense of Russell Brand

Gallacher emphasized that Brand's interaction with the birds serves as an important feature of his day, providing a small but meaningful link to the world beyond the prison walls. She expressed that this connection should not be taken for granted, reflecting on the stark contrast between Brand's previous life and his current confinement.

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Police Inquiry

Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after multiple women accused him of serious misconduct. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming he was targeted for speaking out, and has been sentenced to ten years and six months in prison.

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The London Metropolitan Police confirmed that Brand remains under investigation for additional rape allegations involving two unidentified women. Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service regarding these complainants, with detectives continuing to carry out further investigative work.

A Met spokesperson stated that the suspect was previously interviewed under caution in connection with the new allegations. Investigators are maintaining close contact with prosecutors and encourage anyone wishing to speak to the team or make a report to contact the investigation unit via email at CSOU@met.police.uk.

Podcast Controversy and Government Response

Brand's podcast, Sunday Service With the Brands, faced scrutiny after he shared a message praising the staff at HMP Littlehey and expressing gratitude for his incarceration. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office confirmed that the message was being investigated to determine if it violated laws banning prisoners from making statements that might cause distress to victims.

Gallacher addressed the controversy during a recent episode, acknowledging the attention the last broadcast drew. She stated that she now understands the parameters set by the staff at HMP Littlehey and will honor these guidelines in future content, aligning her podcast activities with prison regulations.

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Brand has also faced accusations of misconduct from six additional women since his sentencing. Despite these ongoing legal challenges, he continues to assert his innocence and has shared messages of faith from his YouTube channel, describing his experience in what he calls the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe.