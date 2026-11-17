Russell Brand asserts his innocence from HMP Littlehey while wife Laura Gallacher resumes their Sunday Service YouTube channel, reading biblical passages and prison letters.

British comedian and media personality Russell Brand has issued a direct message of innocence to his supporters from behind bars in the United Kingdom. Serving the first week of a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence, the thirty-nine-year-old continues to vehemently deny the jury's verdict that convicted him of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Laura Brand Resumes Broadcast With Biblical Reading

Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, has taken over the duties of hosting the couple's popular Sunday Service YouTube channel from their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. During the latest episode, she recited Philippians 1:12-14 from the Bible, a passage written by the Apostle Paul while he was imprisoned in Rome for supporting Jesus. She opened the broadcast by stating her intention to continue the community work that is deeply important to both her and Russell Brand.

Also read Laura Gallacher Continues Podcast After Russell Brand Sentencing

Brand Shares Perspective From HMP Littlehey

Russell Brand was transferred to Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after initially being held at HMP Wandsworth. In a message read by his wife, Brand described his location as the largest sex offenders' prison in Europe. He commented on the staff at the facility, describing them as strong, kind, and dedicated. He also addressed his fellow inmates with a message of spiritual humility, stating that he is in no position to judge anyone and that he intends to love and pray for them.

Direct Address To Supporters And Family

In the recorded segment, Brand addressed his 'beloved brothers and sisters in Christ' directly from his cell. He stated that Christ is with them when chosen and claimed he feels the prayers of his community. He urged his followers to support his treasured wife and family during this difficult time. Laura Gallacher choked up while reading his words but affirmed that he is okay and continues to pray.

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Legal Context And Law Reform Advocacy

The broadcast coincides with renewed public attention on the case involving Brand and one of his accusers, Mia Latter. Latter has publicly waived her right to anonymity to advocate for legal changes. She is calling for the age of consent to be staggered to better protect young girls from being groomed by older or more powerful men. This political movement highlights the broader societal impact of Brand's conviction and the trial that concluded with his incarceration.

Humor And Trial Coverage Reflections

During the pre-recorded video included in the episode, Brand briefly touched upon the trial coverage he had seen. He noted that while mainstream media had been critical, some coverage was broadly supportive, though he compared the media's treatment of the trial to how a football match is discussed. He also made a lighthearted comment about his wife's phone settings, joking that her decision to keep a screen lock had put more pressure on their marriage than anything he had ever done, before quickly changing the subject.