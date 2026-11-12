Russell Brand Petition and Social Media Bans Follow Jail Sentencing

Supporters launch a petition for Russell Brand's right to appeal after he received a 10-year prison sentence, coinciding with the permanent closure of his Meta social media accounts.

Team representatives for comedian Russell Brand have published a petition demanding judicial review on X, just hours after Meta removed his Facebook and Instagram profiles from the internet. The 51-year-old entertainer was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Legal Appeals and Community Support Campaign

Brand's X account, which remains active under Elon Musk's ownership, confirmed that Meta has closed his Instagram and Facebook accounts where he previously held millions of followers. The team shared a petition titled 'Free Russell Brand' signed by an independent community of supporters globally.

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This petition asserts that the right to appeal constitutes a fundamental safeguard of justice within the legal system. The campaign explicitly states it does not support harassment, intimidation, or any interference with witnesses or ongoing court proceedings.

Signatories emphasize that they seek peaceful advocacy and informed discussion while respecting the law. The petition has garnered 5,000 signatures at the time of its publication on Brand's X account.

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Meta Enforcement and Account Deactivation

Brand's representatives posted screenshots of automated messages from Meta following the deactivation of his social media profiles. The notification informed the user that their account activity violated Community Standards and would be permanently deleted.

Meta stated that no review of this decision could be requested and that the same rules apply to all members worldwide. The company noted that technology initially identified the violation before a team member took action.

It remains unclear who managed to post messages from Brand's X account while he is incarcerated at HMP Wandsworth. Meta has been contacted for further comment regarding the sudden termination of his digital presence.

Political Reactions and Judicial Commentary

Sarah Sackman KC, the courts and legal services minister, described the trial as a watershed moment for transforming culture within the justice system. She urged for the elimination of myths that cause retraumatisation for complainants and victims.

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Sackman emphasized that courts must not become sites where victims feel they are on trial themselves. She stated that the events of this week represent a critical opportunity to improve the handling of sexual assault cases.

Defense Arguments and Case Details

Brand's defense barrister Ian Winter KC argued in his closing speech that the comedian was not guilty of rape. Winter contended that the accusers had not resisted, screamed, or attempted to leave during the alleged incidents.

The defense further claimed that Brand leaving his phone number and email address behind indicated his innocence. Brand was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan he picked from a crowd after a Hammersmith Apollo gig in 2009.

Brand began his career as a TV presenter and later appeared in Hollywood films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Hop. He is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before release and will remain on the sex offenders' register for life.