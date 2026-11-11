Russell Brand ordered to leave Jemima Goldsmith's Oxfordshire home after 2014 assault claim

Russell Brand was ordered to exit Jemima Goldsmith's £15million Oxfordshire residence following a 2014 assault allegation, with the case now part of his recent rape and sexual assault convictions.

Russell Brand was directed to vacate Jemima Goldsmith's £15million Oxfordshire mansion after the heiress alleged he assaulted her in 2014, a demand that followed Brand's conviction for rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Order to Leave the Property: How the Decision Was Made

Thames Valley Police received a call from Goldsmith on 25 July 2014, reporting a violent incident involving Brand at her Kiddington Hall estate. Police reviewed the complaint, held a brief conversation with the parties, and instructed Brand to leave the residence, acting "as per the victim's wishes." No arrest ensued at that time because the police did not have sufficient evidence to charge the comedian.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse and Violence

The incident emerged publicly when Goldsmith issued a statement on X, explaining that she had called the police to remove Brand from her home during a "violent incident" but chose not to press charges to protect her teenage children's privacy.

Stakeholder Positions: Goldsmith, Brand and the Massage Therapist

Goldsmith, who had been Brand's partner, accused the comedian of "violence, coercive control and abuse," asserting that her experience in 2014 had lasting personal impact. She also described the event as a "violent incident" that required police intervention.

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Brand and Goldsmith both denied allegations of abuse during a separate legal dispute involving Hungarian massage therapist Szilvia Berki. Berki, who had been hired by Goldsmith to massage Brand in June 2014, later complained that she was treated "like a prostitute" and reported the couple to police after an altercation during a scheduled session that never took place.

Berki's complaint prompted the police to issue an anti‑harassment order in October 2015, which barred her from communicating about Brand or Goldsmith. She contested the order in three unsuccessful appeals, ultimately paying £50,000 in legal costs and facing potential bankruptcy.

Impact on the Public and Legal Landscape

The order for Brand to leave Goldsmith's property underscores how a single incident can have enduring legal ramifications, even when no charges are filed initially. It also illustrates the challenges victims face when balancing personal safety with public scrutiny, as Goldsmith noted her fear of media attention on her children.

Goldsmith's public statements following Brand's recent sentencing reaffirmed her support for other victims and highlighted her own experience of abuse. The case has raised questions about the broader culture of harassment around high‑profile figures, with the court's decision to grant an anti‑harassment order against Berki serving as a reminder of the legal tools available to protect individuals from ongoing intimidation.

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Looking forward, the case remains a warning to celebrities and their associates that violent conduct, even when unprosecuted at the time, can resurface and influence subsequent legal outcomes. It also highlights the role of law enforcement in responding promptly to assault claims, no matter the profile of the accused.