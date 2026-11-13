Russell Brand: Netflix Documentary Details Sexual Assault Allegations

New Netflix documentary reveals graphic sexual assault claims against Russell Brand by ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin, following his 10.5 year prison sentence for rape and sexual offenses.

A new Netflix documentary titled Russell Brand: Open Secret has surfaced with harrowing new allegations of sexual misconduct against the disgraced comedian. Released on November 13, the film examines Brand's transition from global comedy fame to a criminal conviction and subsequent prison sentence.

Documentary Reveals Specific Assault Details

Netflix announced that the documentary will chart the story of Brand from comedy stardom to a criminal trial. The film features inside voices and archive footage providing insight into Brand's life and the investigation run by The Times and The Sunday Times. Chief News Correspondent Rosamund Urwin and Investigations Correspondent Charlotte Wace led the initial journalistic inquiry.

Also read ‘Russell Brand: Open Secret’ Documentary Set at Netflix

The documentary features testimony from Brand's former girlfriend, Jordan Martin, who claims she was in a vulnerable place when she dated him. Martin stated she had just split up with her husband and had given up on love. She described a relationship marked by controlling behavior and physical abuse during a period when she was emotionally fragile.

Former Partner Describes Physical Abuse

Martin told the documentary that Brand forced her to brush her teeth until her mouth bled. She explained that he wanted her to taste anonymous and did not want her to be familiar to him. The demand was persistent and excessive, leading to physical injury. Martin became too upset to continue recounting this specific incident during filming and requested a break.

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She also described an incident in a UK hotel where Brand became enraged after discovering she was speaking to a former partner. He snatched her phone and broke it apart. Martin retrieved the phone and went into a separate room to escape the confrontation and secure her belongings.

Brand reportedly followed her into the room and sexually assaulted her without prior warning. Martin alleged that he inserted a finger into her jeans while she was unarmed against his aggression. She chose not to report the incident or share it with anyone at the time, choosing instead to sit with the trauma quietly.

Further Allegations and Industry Scrutiny

Additional claims emerging today include assertions from six more women who accuse Brand of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior. These allegations include instances of sex without consent and refusing to stop sexual activity once consent was withdrawn. One woman claims Brand grabbed her throat and assaulted her in a hotel room.

Another woman alleges Brand attempted to pull her into a disabled lavatory at a London venue as recently as 2015. These new accounts come as Brand is reportedly being assessed for a transfer to the notorious Monster Mansion prison. The facility gained notoriety after Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death there last year.

Cultural Secretary Challenges Broadcasters

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is scheduling a showdown with entertainment leaders next week. Nandy is addressing the industry response to scandals involving Brand and David Walliams. Walliams has denied claims that he groomed schoolgirls, sexually assaulted a fifteen-year-old, or pestered teenagers. He stated he is not a sexual predator.

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Nandy vowed to draw a line in the sand regarding industry accountability. She threatened to introduce new laws to clean up the sector if broadcasters fail to protect young people. The meeting aims to establish meaningful steps to end abuse and harassment in entertainment.

The Culture Secretary emphasized that significant time has passed since the Jimmy Savile revelations and the MeToo movement. She argued that the industry must finally take concrete action to prevent predators from operating unchecked. Both Brand and Walliams became so powerful and lucrative for broadcasters that their behavior previously went unchallenged.

Legal Context and Sentencing Details

These new claims follow Brand's sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Brand was jailed for ten and a half years for assaulting four women. The conviction included one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The documentary serves as a public record of the allegations that contributed to his criminal conviction.

Russell Brand remains a central figure in ongoing debates about accountability in the entertainment industry. The Netflix release coincides with heightened political and social scrutiny of media organizations. The documentary aims to provide a comprehensive view of the events leading to his imprisonment and the broader implications for victims of sexual violence.