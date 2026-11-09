Russell Brand Kissing 2012 Interview Resurfaces After Conviction

A 2012 interview clip of Russell Brand kissing Liz Hayes has sparked outrage following his recent sexual assault conviction. Social media reacts to the historical footage as Brand faces sentencing.

British comedian Russell Brand has sparked renewed controversy after a video from a 2012 interview was widely shared on social media platforms this week. The footage shows Brand kissing Australian journalist Liz Hayes on the lips during a segment for the program 60 Minutes. The incident occurred at a time when Brand was at the peak of his public prominence, but it has taken on a new and darker meaning following his recent legal troubles. Social media users have expressed shock and disgust at the visual evidence, which depicts Brand overpowering Hayes while his entourage looked on.

Details of the 2012 Interview Clip

The resurfaced clip captures a moment where Brand, seated with Hayes, initiates a forceful kiss that leaves the reporter visibly shocked. In the video, Hayes gasps Brand's name as he uses both arms to hold her in a tight embrace. He then whispers questions about undoing her bra before releasing her and strutting away with a grin. The scene is watched by at least seven members of Brand's apparent entourage, some of whom laugh during the interaction. Hayes, who is now 70 years old, has previously discussed this encounter in a 2021 retrospective special marking her four-decade career in journalism. She recalled feeling unsure about whether she was in danger during the unscripted moment, describing Brand as a trickster looking for mischief.

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Russell Brand Conviction and Court Ruling

The resurfaced video has drawn immediate attention due to Brand's recent conviction at London's Southwark Crown Court. A jury found Brand, age 51, guilty last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The offenses involved four different women and took place between the years 2004 and 2009. Brand returned to the same court on Monday in handcuffs to await sentencing for the crimes. He is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at his home and sexually assaulting other women in historic incidents. The legal verdict has cast a harsh light on his past behavior, including the actions captured in the 2012 interview footage.

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Social Media Reaction and Historical Context

Online reactions on platforms like Reddit have been intense, with many users labeling the 2012 behavior as horrific. Commenters have noted that the early 2000s and 2010s were characterized by a culture that accommodated misogyny more readily. One user pointed out that Brand was previously portrayed as charming and flirtatious while undergoing treatment for sex addiction. Another observer argued that women who complained about such behavior at the time were often dismissed as killjoys unable to take a joke. Many users expressed disbelief that such conduct was permitted for so long, suggesting that predators often operate in plain sight until they are formally held accountable.

Current Imprisonment and Future Sentencing

Since his conviction, Russell Brand has been held in solitary confinement at Wandsworth Prison in south London. Reports indicate that his wife, Laura Gallacher, has been left bereft by the developments. Inside the facility, Brand is reportedly being taunted by fellow inmates with chants that label him with derogatory slang for sex offenders. These actions have allegedly left him cowering in fear. The legal process is now moving toward the final stage, where Brand will receive his sentence for the convictions handed down by the jury. The combination of the court verdict and the viral video has solidified Brand's status as a figure of significant public scrutiny and condemnation.