Russell Brand Jailed for Ten and a Half Years After Rape Conviction

Russell Brand was jailed for ten and a half years after a jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault. Psychologist Dr Jessica Taylor explains what the verdict means for victims and online misogyny.

Russell Brand, 51, was jailed for ten and a half years on Monday, days after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The Crime Desk has released an exclusive episode of its podcast The Trial, in which hosts Caroline Cheetham and Liz Hull examine the wider cultural implications of the verdict.

The hosts are joined by chartered psychologist Dr Jessica Taylor, an expert on rape and sexual violence. Cheetham and Hull covered every day of the Russell Brand case in court, and the podcast goes further by speaking to detectives, lawyers who specialise in sexual offence cases and psychologists about what happens to victims.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison Following Resurfaced Hong Kong Video Evidence

Russell Brand Verdict and Sentence Explained

A jury found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and he was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison on Monday. The verdicts were reached days before the sentence was handed down.

Dr Jessica Taylor hailed the verdicts as a legal win for rape victims. She said this was particularly significant because the crimes occurred up to two decades ago, which made the case a difficult one to bring to court.

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The case rested largely on the accounts of the women involved, with no DNA or forensic evidence. Dr Taylor said the jury was made up of eight men and four women, and she described the conviction as encouraging given that the outcome could have gone the other way.

Dr Taylor said there was a very large chance that the case would end in a full not guilty verdict. She described the conviction as a very large international public demonstration that historic allegations can result in a successful conviction when women come forward years later.

Expert Views on Misogyny and Cultural Change

Dr Jessica Taylor said she was really cynical that the trial would change how wider society views crimes against women. She based this view on a rise in misogyny online, which she said Russell Brand exemplifies.

According to Dr Taylor, Russell Brand promoted the manosphere narrative that women make false allegations to destroy men's lives. She said he gained 2 million followers on social media during the trial as a result of pushing this message.

Dr Taylor warned that Brand may have built an audience of men who believe he has been falsely accused. She described these followers as people who think women are using sexual violence accusations as a weapon against men, and who see the issue as being about female supremacy and destroying patriarchy.

Russell Brand has said the allegations against him were deliberate, false and designed to essentially destroy him, and that they were part of a conspiracy against him. Dr Taylor said this narrative is gaining traction, with more and more men and boys being drawn into it.

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Asked whether the case could be a watershed moment, Dr Taylor was blunt. She said she has worked in courts for 17 years, since she was 19 years old, and that every time it feels like a watershed moment, it just isn't. She said the strength of the culture around these issues is immense, global and woven into everything.

Why Delayed Reporting Matters for Victims

Dr Jessica Taylor said that the Russell Brand conviction is important for the criminal justice system because most victims do not disclose immediately. The most common pattern, she said, is that victims come forward seven, ten, twenty or thirty years later.

Dr Taylor said the same delayed reporting pattern applies to child sexual abuse, rape, and domestic abuse and coercive control. She said this is why historic allegations must be taken seriously by courts.

Dr Taylor said the outcome is good for victims and that she is glad Russell Brand received a custodial sentence. She said she believes the sentence sends a message, although she said it is probably not going to create widespread cultural change.

The full episode of The Trial is available to subscribers of The Crime Desk, who gain access to Trial Plus, On The Case, ad-free listening and other shows. The podcast is also available on Apple and Spotify.