Russell Brand jailed after police cleared him from Jemima Goldsmith's home

After police removed Brand from Goldsmith's Oxfordshire mansion in 2014, the comedian was later sentenced to ten and a half years for rape and assault.

In July 2014, Thames Valley Police were called to Jemima Goldsmith's £15 million Oxfordshire residence after the heiress alleged that Russell Brand had assaulted her. The officer's report documented that Brand was asked to leave the property in accordance with Goldsmith's wishes and no arrest was made at the time.

Police response and subsequent court findings

Goldsmith said she had to call police to have Brand removed from her house during what she described as a violent incident. She declined to press charges then, citing concerns for her children, but later affirmed that she had experienced Brand's "violence, coercive control and abuse". The incident was recorded, but no charges were filed in 2014.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse and Violence

Legal injunctions and the massage therapist case

In June 2014 a Hungarian massage therapist, Szilvia Berki, was hired by Goldsmith to provide Brand with a massage at Kiddington Hall. Berki complained that Brand and Goldsmith had treated her as a prostitute and refused to pay the agreed £500 fee. Subsequently, a court granted an anti‑harassment order against Berki, limiting her ability to speak about Brand and Goldsmith and imposing £50,000 in legal costs.

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Sentencing and impact on the parties involved

On Monday at Southwark Crown Court, Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. Goldsmith, who testified in court, highlighted the violence she endured and praised the women who came forward during the trial. The case underscores the contrast between Brand's earlier removal from Goldsmith's home and his later conviction.

Future implications and public response

Goldsmith has reiterated her support for all of Brand's victims and has attracted online abuse following media reports about the injunction. Berki has filed three unsuccessful appeals against her anti‑harassment order. The case remains a focal point for discussions on sexual assault, victim protection, and the responsibilities of law enforcement in high‑profile situations.