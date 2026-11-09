Russell Brand is sentenced to 10 1/2 years in a British prison for rape and sexual assault

Brand, known for his outrageous stand-up routines and battles with drugs, claimed innocence, saying all encounters were consensual.

Comedian Russell Brand was convicted rape and sexual assault by a U.K. court and will be sentenced to prison on Monday. Russell Brand was sentenced Monday to 10 1/2 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that he showed a “casual and arrogant disregard” for any woman to say no to him in sentencing remarks that put the crimes in the context of his rise to stardom.

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“About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous,” Bennathan said. “You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. ” The 51-year-old actor-comedian known for outrageous stand-up routines and behavior on television and radio broadcasts, along with drug and alcohol battles had asserted he was innocent and all his encounters were consensual.of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004.

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He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.at 1-800-656-4673. The hotline, run by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network , can put you in contact with your local rape crisis center. You can also access RAINN’s online chat service at