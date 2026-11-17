Russell Brand faces an investigation for breaking prison rules after a message professing his innocence was broadcast on his YouTube channel from jail.

Russell Brand is being investigated by prison authorities for breaking prison rules after a message from behind bars professing his innocence was broadcast on his YouTube channel. The Justice Secretary Alex Norris and victims' campaigners have responded with fury after the convicted rapist claimed to be not guilty in a statement read out by his wife Laura Gallacher. Brand, 51, was jailed less than a week earlier for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Laura Gallacher continued the couple's Sunday Service YouTube broadcast by reading a letter from her husband. In it, Brand wrote that he is not guilty of the offences he has been jailed for and that something strange is happening. The message was passed on from the comedian and presented to viewers as a statement from a man who has been convicted and sentenced.

Also read British Authorities Investigating Possibly Illegal Russell Brand Statement From Prison

How Prison Rules Apply to Brand's Statement

Under prison rules, anything intended for broadcast to the media requires a Governor's permission. Prisoners also cannot ask another person to communicate something on their behalf that they would not be permitted to do themselves.

Prisoners found to have broken these rules can face disciplinary action. Officials are now establishing how Brand's statement was communicated, and the investigation may also consider whether Brand, who is serving a ten-and-a-half year sentence, has benefited in any way from his crime.

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Prison rules also state that convicted prisoners are prohibited from conducting business transactions. This principle is part of the scrutiny now being applied to the activity linked to Brand's name while he is in custody.

Government and Victims Condemn the Broadcast

Justice Secretary Alex Norris said the broadcast of a statement from Russell Brand is completely unacceptable. Norris added that prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and that the matter is being urgently investigated.

Norris said he expects action to be taken if Brand is found to have broken the rules. Victims' campaigners have also criticised social media sites for allowing Brand to keep posting content online.

Mia Latter, who alleges she was raped by Brand when she was 16 and has waived her right to anonymity, described his message as an insult. Speaking on The Jeremy Vine Show, she said it was an insult to all the women who stood trial and an insult to the criminal justice system. She also questioned why YouTube had allowed the video to be shared.

Prison Transfer and Merchandise Sales Draw Scrutiny

Prison bosses have come under fire for moving Brand from HMP Wandsworth in south London, known as Britain's toughest jail, to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, which prison sources described as one of the best. Prison sources said Brand had won the lottery after the transfer.

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Inmates at HMP Littlehey, which is the largest sex offenders prison in Europe, have phones in their cells that they can use until 11pm to ring family and friends. Brand is reported to have access to a landline telephone in his cell, a fact that has added to criticism of the move.

Following his conviction, Brand's wellness firm Reborn advertised a Free Russell T-shirt. Reborn and Brand's personal website are now selling a range of T-shirts and caps bearing the message Free Russell Brand, promoted as fundraising apparel. The items are priced at $34.99 (£26.50) and are promoted with the message that Brand was silenced for speaking out against injustice and corruption.

Political Debate and What Comes Next

Separately, amid suggestions that the age of consent could be staggered to bar adults over a certain age from having sex with 16 and 17-year-olds, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said on Monday that it should be made 18 for everything. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Badenoch said it was very confusing to see Labour ministers talk about staggering the age of consent because 16-year-olds are too young, while also proposing to lower the voting age to 16.

Last week, Brand used X to launch what he described as a fightback from jail, posting a link to a petition calling for him to be freed. The investigation into the YouTube statement and how it was communicated from prison remains ongoing, with prison authorities yet to confirm any outcome.