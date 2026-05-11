Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women, and will be sentenced Monday.

London - Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years. Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand would receive a significant prison term when he is sentenced Monday.

He was taken into custody after the verdicts were returned. A prosecutor described the British actor-comedian as a ruthless, calculating, and manipulative sexual predator. Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of One Count of Rape and Three Counts of Sexual Assault in London Trial

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault. The jury of eight men and four women in Southwark Crown Court deliberated for more than eight hours over two days before reaching their decisions.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London's Metropolitan Police praised the survivors. He said the conviction was a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience, and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them. Furphy stated that Brand used his influence, status, and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women.

Known for risqué stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s. He hosted television programs and his own BBC radio show. He appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.

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In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media and relocated to Florida. He built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories, and discussions of his religious devotion. His lawyers argued that the alleged victims were undermined by the fact that they only went to police years after the alleged assaults. This timeline followed the broadcast of a 2023 documentary that contained anonymous allegations against Brand.

His wife, Laura Brand, who accompanied him to court, testified as a character witness in his defense. She told the jury that despite cheating on her early on in their romance, Brand was now an amazing husband. No one with relevant evidence was willing to give evidence on his behalf other than his wife and father.

Brand claimed his reputation had been so badly trashed by accusations in a television documentary that he was a sexual predator. He stated that all his old friends and former colleagues would no longer touch him with a barge pole. Despite this, he still managed to bring an entourage of relatives, religious supporters, and lookalike podcasters to his trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The group was seen having regular meetings in a disabled toilet close to the courtroom. This space was converted into a consultation room as nowhere else suitable was available. They were also seen openly praying in corridors in search of divine intervention to help their messiah friend Brand get through the case.

The former Hollywood actor and comedian, who has dabbled with Buddhism and Hinduism in the past, found God in April 2024. This occurred seven months after allegations about his sexual misconduct with young women emerged in newspaper reports and on Bear Grylls Florida's redneck riviera.

There he began preaching in local churches, baptising followers from the beach, and selling the story of his religious awakening to millions of paying subscribers to his podcast. Several of those impressed by Brand's conversion have made the trip from the United States to the UK. They spent the past four weeks by his side in court three at London's Southwark Crown Court.

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On one occasion, one man was seen placing his hands on Brand and chanting a prayer in some kind of healing ritual. Another young woman paced up and down the hallway outside the courtroom muttering under her breath while clutching a string of rosary beads. Another doppelganger present almost every day was fellow Christian Jake Smith, Brand's lookalike American manager and singer.

The father-of-six had a cameraman in tow and is rumoured to be helping Brand, a former drug and sex addict, make a documentary of his ordeal. David Fields, an entrepreneur and addiction counsellor who regularly appears on Brand's show, was also in attendance most days. He also hosts his own podcast with controversial ex-US Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher.

Another key member of Brand's entourage was his boxer bodyguard Joe McCann. A former sparring partner of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Mr McCann would exit the people carrier ahead of Brand and his wife. He would gruffly clear press photographers out of the way for them to get into the building each day.

Mr McCann, who like Brand says he is living sober, has a passion for boxing and fitness as well as meditation and yoga, according to his social media. He was first pictured with Brand in 2022 and posts on his Instagram page show the pair, and Mr Fields, on a pilgrimage to Rome. They visited the Vatican together in March last year.

Ms Gallacher, who gave evidence in her husband's defence, was also dutifully by his side almost every day. Also intermittently present was his 82-year-old father, Ron. According to Brand's 2007 autobiography, My Booky Wook, his father allowed him access to his library of pornographic magazines and films while at primary school. He also introduced him to prostitutes aged just 17 during a holiday to Hong Kong.

Mr Brand senior was also overheard laughing on the telephone to a friend and saying that of course the victims consented. This comment was made before the jury returned with their verdicts. Brand claimed no one with relevant evidence was willing to give evidence on his behalf other than close family.

Brand was taken into custody after the verdicts and will be sentenced Monday. The case has drawn significant attention to the legal proceedings regarding sexual assault allegations against high-profile public figures.