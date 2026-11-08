Russell Brand Gagging Order Blocks Victim From Police Contact

A ten-year injunction prevents Szilvia Berki from discussing her 2014 allegations against Russell Brand with police or family, sparking calls for a parliamentary inquiry into freedom of expression.

A restrictive legal injunction has prevented massage therapist Szilvia Berki from discussing her allegations against Russell Brand with law enforcement officials or her own relatives for ten years. The court order, which was disclosed to the public for the first time on Monday, has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts who characterize the restriction as a severe violation of fundamental human rights.

Ms Berki, aged forty-three, is currently barred from repeating her claims to detectives even as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley indicated that additional victims might come forward following Brand's recent criminal convictions. The legal mechanism in place threatens Ms Berki with imprisonment for contempt of court if she violates the strict communication ban imposed by the High Court.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault at Southwark Crown Court

The Origin Of The Kiddington Hall Dispute

The controversy stems from an incident in June 2014 at Kiddington Hall, a fifteen million pound mansion located near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire. Hungarian national Ms Berki was engaged by Jemima Goldsmith, who was Brand's partner at the time, to provide massage services for Brand during his birthday celebrations at the estate.

Ms Berki agreed to a fee of five hundred pounds for the session, but the massage never took place. She subsequently reported the couple to Thames Valley Police, alleging that she was treated like a prostitute and was left terrified after Brand pushed her and Goldsmith's white Alsatian dog attacked her.

Advertisement

Both Brand and Goldsmith denied any wrongdoing, insisting that they had requested a standard therapeutic massage rather than a sexual one. The police investigation into the matter was eventually dropped, but Ms Berki continued to share her perspective on social media platforms, which escalated the legal conflict.

Legal Terms And Financial Penalties

In October 2015, Brand and Goldsmith secured an anti-harassment order that effectively silenced Ms Berki for life regarding any communications about them. The injunction prohibits her from publishing or disclosing any information to any person about her visit to the Oxfordshire home.

The court order explicitly bans Ms Berki from making any allegation or insinuation that Brand or Goldsmith committed a criminal offense against her or behaved in a manner that could amount to a criminal offense. Violating these terms is considered a serious breach of the court's authority.

Furthermore, the injunction forbids Ms Berki from approaching or responding to inquiries from any journalist or media organization concerning the claims against the defendants. She was also ordered to pay fifty thousand pounds in legal costs to Brand and Goldsmith, with the possibility of bankruptcy proceedings if she fails to pay the debt.

Stakeholder Positions And Expert Criticism

Ms Berki has launched three unsuccessful attempts to appeal the order since it was imposed. Despite the legal hurdles, it is understood that Jemima Goldsmith has indicated a willingness to vary the injunction to allow Ms Berki to contact the police again.

Advertisement

However, securing this variation appears to require Russell Brand's approval, a complication exacerbated by the fact that Goldsmith has not spoken to Brand since 2014. This deadlock keeps Ms Berki in legal limbo, unable to pursue her claims through official channels.

Media lawyer Mark Stephens has condemned the order as a gross breach of freedom of expression. His assessment highlights the tension between legal protections for public figures and the rights of individuals to report alleged crimes to authorities.

Implications For Parliamentary Oversight

Dan Neidle, a legal analyst who previously worked for the firm Clifford Chance, uncovered the details of the injunction and raised the prospect of Members of Parliament intervening. He suggested that MPs could potentially challenge the restrictions by inviting Ms Berki to give evidence to a Commons select committee.

Witnesses to Parliamentary committees enjoy absolute parliamentary immunity, which could bypass the current legal barriers. This development has sparked calls for a formal inquiry into whether such draconian measures align with modern standards of justice and free speech.

The situation underscores the complex intersection of celebrity culture, legal privacy rights, and the ability of victims to seek justice. As the debate continues, the ten-year silence imposed on Ms Berki remains a focal point for discussions on media freedom and legal accountability.