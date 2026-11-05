Russell Brand Found Guilty of Sexual Crimes at Southwark Crown Court

Comedian Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others at Southwark Crown Court. His wife Laura Gallacher stood by him throughout the trial. The jury delivered its verdict after eight and a half hours of deliberation regarding incidents between 2004 and 2009.

Comedian Russell Brand was found guilty on Tuesday at Southwark Crown Court of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three other women. The jury delivered its verdicts after deliberating for eight and a half hours, convicting the 51-year-old entertainer of serious sexual offenses spanning from 2004 to 2009. His wife, Laura Gallacher, sat in the public gallery during the proceedings, providing silent support as the disgraced celebrity faced sentencing for these crimes.

Core Details of the Convictions

The jury convicted Brand of raping a 21-year-old woman he met after one of his Hammersmith Apollo gigs in 2009. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, although the jury cleared him of the separate charge that he orally raped her in a toilet afterwards. Additionally, the court found him guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005. At Southwark Crown Court today, he was further convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee during a forced massage in 2009. The jury cleared him of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Also read Russell Brand convicted of rape and three sexual assaults

Laura Gallacher Support Amidst Trial

The mummy blogger, 39, sat crying in the public gallery as the verdicts were delivered. She has stood by Brand since their marriage in 2017 and is the daughter of former golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher. Before the jury delivered its verdicts, Brand, 51, looked at his wife and said: Laura, I love you. Brand and Gallacher have three children together and returned to Britain after moving to the US with their children around three years ago. The couple had been preparing their public image through their Christian YouTube show Sunday Service, which they launched five months ago. Before the trial, she told viewers that Sunday Service would continue throughout the proceedings.

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Religious Commentary and Public Response

Reflecting on the impending trial, Brand said: Being back here, obviously there are great challenges. We will do our best to respect the important restrictions that exist around court cases to ensure truth and justice can be done. Speaking on their podcast before the trial, Brand and Laura joked that they were in the UK for a vacation before saying that the Lord has brought us here. Brand introduced her as his beloved wife before she admitted she had been nervous about accompanying him to court. Laughing, he said: We are in the UK. Why is that? Just fancied a trip, before adding more seriously: The Lord has brought us here. Brand went on to say that he is happy to be in the place where Jesus found him, referring to the UK, where he embraced Christianity and was baptised in the River Thames. The pair closed their eyes as Brand said: I thank you for my beautiful wife, this mystery woman in yellow, our glorious children and your son, Jesus Christ.

Future Implications and Personal History

Laura is the youngest child of golfing legend Bernard Gallacher, while her older sister is sports broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher. The sisters grew up in Wentworth, Surrey, on what is widely regarded as one of Britain most exclusive private estates. Laura, an author of the parenting book The Joy Journal For Magical Everyday Play, has been described by friends as kind-natured and, despite coming from a high-profile family, happy to stay out of the limelight. She was 18 and studying art when she first met Brand, who shared an agent with her sister. The pair had a brief relationship before going their separate ways. When they met again 11 years ago, Gallacher was recovering from the breakdown of a long-term relationship. Brand has repeatedly spoken of how lucky he is to have Laura in his life and credited her with supporting him through difficult periods. The couple married two years later near Henley-on-Thames, with guests including Noel Gallagher and Jonathan Ross.