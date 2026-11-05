Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault in U.K. trial

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges in a London courtroom on Thursday, years after a damning investigation by British media.

Russell Brand arrives on Monday at London’s Southwark Crown Court. He was charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women. Brand was convicted on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault but cleared on three other charges.

British actor Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges in a London courtroom on Thursday, three years after an investigation by British media cast a new shadow on the former Hollywood star–turned–religious content creator. A jury of eight men and four women found 51-year-old Brand, the once in-demand star of “Get Him to the Greek” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,”guilty on four of the seven charges brought against him by prosecutors: one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four different women.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Sexual Offenses at Southwark Crown Court

The actor, who denied the charges heading into prosecution, was also acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault. The criminal charges against Brand stem from his interactions with six different women in the U.K. spanning from the late 1990s to the late aughts. The jury reached its verdict after two days of deliberation. Det.

Supt. Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police said the conviction was “a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them,” Associated Press “Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” he said.

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“As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. ”During closing arguments on Monday, Brand’s defense attorney Ian Winter told jurors that the actor is not a “psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal. ” Winter also challenged the validity of the accusations against Brand, noting “out of the many, many women that Mr. Brand had sex with during this period only three” complained they did not consent to sex with the star.

Russell Brand’s U.K. sexual assault, rape trial begins: A timeline of allegations, charges Russell Brand faces prosecution for multiple counts each of rape and sexual assault. His trial is underway at Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom. The trial against Brand began Oct. 12 and saw prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones portray the comedian as ruthless, “calculating,” “manipulative” and as a “sexual predator.

” Brand, ex-husband of pop star Katy Perry, maintained his innocence and later in court proceedings denied forcing any of his accusers into sexual encounters: “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and indeed in may ways more important than sex itself. ” Brand was first publicly accused of sexual assault in 2023 when the Times of London and Britain’s Channel 4 published ainto allegations involving several women between 2006 and 2013.

He preemptively denied the allegations in a video posted to his YouTube channel, refuting the “very, very serious criminal allegations” about to come out against him. Another woman who said she worked on Brand’s 2011 film “Arthur” also accused the actor of sexually assaulting her on set in a lawsuit filed months later.against Brand in April 2025, accusing him of single counts of rape, indecent assault, oral rape and two counts of sexual assault involving incidents from 1999 to 2005.

Prosecutors accused Brand of raping a woman in the English seaside area of Bournemouth in 1999. Officials also accused Brand of indecently assaulting a second woman in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting a third woman in 2004, and sexually assaulting a fourth woman between 2004 to 2005, incidents that allegedly occurred in Westminster, according to U.K. officials.

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Cornell faces questions over dorm assignment for student disciplined in sexual assault case The woman, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Cornell University and seven men last month, saying she was given ketamine and raped at a fraternity house in 2024. — one count of rape and another count of sexual assault — against Brand in December 2025 for incidents involving two more women in 2009.

During the trial this week, Brand detailed the “devastating” toll of the allegations, claiming friends and collaborators cut ties and that no one with relevant evidence was wiling to testify on his behalf. Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, testified, describing Brand as a devoted father. She recalled his flirtatious behavior when they met after one of his comedy shows in August 2006. She was 19 at the time and he was 31.

She also spoke about the early years of their relationship, reportedly telling the court that Brand had cheated and that she was aware of his reputation, according to Grazia. They reunited in 2015 and married two years later. The spouses share three children, including a son born in 2023. Brand claimed to jurors that the hospital where his and Gallacher‘s son underwent open heart surgery barred the actor from staying with the child amid the allegations.

During cross-examination by Karmy-Jones, Brand said he spent a portion of his earlier life pursuing “beyond reckless philandering” and that he grew “comfortable” using his fame to “facilitate sexual access,” which he acknowledged “was wrong. ”Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor.

She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap. Entertainment & Arts