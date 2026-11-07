Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

Former comedian Russell Brand was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan and assaulting two other women. The verdict marks a stark fall from grace for the once-celebrated entertainer.

Former comedian and actor Russell Brand was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan and sexually assaulting two other women during a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The jury delivered its verdict on Thursday after nearly nine hours of deliberation, concluding that the 51-year-old had engaged in violent sexual offenses against multiple victims over several years.

Core Verdicts and Charges

The jury convicted Brand of raping the 21-year-old woman, who he met at a stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. He was also found guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, although the jury returned a not guilty verdict for the allegation of oral rape involving the same victim in a toilet.

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Additionally, Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a radio worker after meeting her in a corridor in 2005, and sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009. The jury cleared him of a separate charge of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

Evidence of Predatory Behavior

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC described Brand as a sexual predator who viewed women as a disposable commodity. The court heard that Brand treated one victim like an animal during the rape in 2009, pushing her face down into a pillow at his Hampstead mansion while she struggled to breathe. He allegedly ordered her to clean up the blood left behind after the assault.

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Evidence presented included excerpts from Brand's 2007 book My Booky Wook, where he described himself as demonically sexy and admitted to being uneasy company when pursuing sex. He wrote that he would resolutely remove any obstacles to possess his desires, and previously stated a goal to bed 5,000 women in his lifetime by telling them what they needed to hear.

Police Warnings and Future Charges

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned that the case could be the tipping point for reporting historic allegations against famous figures. Sir Mark stated he would not be surprised if Brand's downfall encouraged more victims to come forward with claims. The Crown Prosecution Service is currently considering bringing further charges, including two additional rape allegations involving a 16-year-old girl.

Immediate Aftermath and Consequences

Following the guilty verdict, Brand mouthed I love you to his sobbing wife Laura from the dock before being taken to Wandsworth Prison. He spent his first night in solitary confinement on Thursday. This outcome contrasts sharply with his earlier career, where his behavior was often accepted or celebrated, including being named Shagger of the Year three times by The Sun newspaper.