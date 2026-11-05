Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a London jury. The actor awaits sentencing on Monday, November 9, following the verdict at Southwark Crown Court.

Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5. The 51-year-old comedian exited the courtroom at a steady pace and showed little emotion as the verdict was delivered after two days of deliberation.

Jury Verdict Delivered at Southwark Court

The jury convicted Russell Brand of four of the seven charges he faced during the trial. He was found not guilty on two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. The attempted indecent assault charge had been reduced from the original allegations before the jury reached its final decision. Brand was remanded into custody immediately following the verdict. He now awaits his sentencing, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 9.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sex assault

Prosecutor Details Abuse of Power and Consent

Mark McDonald QC, the lead prosecutor, described Russell Brand as a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted regardless of whether consent was given. McDonald stated that as Brand's career took off, he seized opportunities to assault the women around him. The prosecutor emphasized that at the centre of every assault was an abuse of power and sexual greed. McDonald also thanked all the women in the case for their courage in coming forward and seeing this sexual abuser brought to justice.

Brand Refutes Criminal Allegations Publicly

Following the trial, Brand spoke to the BBC, telling the outlet that he was bemused and shocked by the verdicts. He had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault during a court appearance at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday, May 30. Brand faced one allegation of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The actor was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted on two separate counts of rape and one count of an attempted indecent assault.

Advertisement

Allegations Span Decade from 1999 to 2013

Multiple women accused Russell Brand of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse following alleged incidents spanning from 1999 to 2013. Brand vigorously denied the criminal allegations, stating that he did not mind using his books and stand-up to talk about his promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. He seriously refuted the very serious criminal allegations brought against him. He also mentioned that there were witnesses whose evidence directly contradicted the narratives constructed by mainstream media outlets.

Personal Struggles and Legal Timeline

Russell Brand has addressed his past drug use after being charged two months ago with rape and sexual assault in the U.K. He admitted to previously taking quite a lot of cocaine, crack, heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, ecstasy, and marijuana, as well as pharmaceutical drugs. Brand stated that he is now lit up by the Holy Spirit and has moved away from those substances. The legal proceedings concluded on Thursday, November 5, with the jury delivering its verdict after two days of deliberation. Brand remains in custody until his sentencing on Monday, November 9.