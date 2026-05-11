Russell Brand Found Guilty of One Count of Rape and Three Counts of Sexual Assault in London Trial

Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in London, acquitted of two other rape charges and attempted indecent assault, and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday.

Russell Brand, 51, has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom. He denied the charges and was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The verdict was returned Thursday in his London criminal trial. Brand was accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009. The jury took three days to reach their verdict following a three-week trial. Mr Justice Bennathan informed Brand that obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sex assault

Judge Remands Russell Brand In Custody

The judge said it was unlikely he would extend the former comedian's bail any further. The judge told Brand: You've been convicted of a number of offences including one of rape. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody not least because the temptation to avoid coming back to court to receive that sentence will be overwhelming.

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He allowed both Brand's legal team and the Crown Prosecution Service a break of 20 minutes before returning to make submissions as to whether bail should be extended. His sentencing hearing will be held on Monday. Brand was accused of raping three women at various locations between 1999 and 2009. One of the alleged victims also accused him of sexual assault in addition to oral rape.

He was also accused of one count of attempted indecent assault at MTV's U.K. offices in 2001 and one count of sexual assault in 2009. In the U.K., a rape conviction can result in up to 19 years in prison and potentially even a life sentence, depending on the seriousness of the offence. The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years.

Brand Claims Sexual Encounters Were Consensual

During the trial, Brand acknowledged that he had been reckless and used his fame to pursue sexual relationships, but insisted that the encounters were consensual. He also told the jury that consent was fundamental, essential and necessary.

Brand got his start as a comedian on MTV in the U.K. before rising through the ranks of British media to host shows such as Big Brother spin-off Big Brother's Big Mouth on Channel 4 network E4 and his own radio show, The Russell Brand Show on BBC Radio 6. He then broke through in Hollywood after appearing in the 2007 comedy St Trinian's, starring Talulah Riley, Juno Temple and Colin Firth, set in a girls' boarding school.

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He also appeared in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Rock of Ages. He voiced a recurring character in the Despicable Me franchise, Dr Nefario. He eventually launched his own podcast and moved into influencing and politics via his YouTube channel.

Media Empire Collapses After Predatory Behavior Allegations

However his media empire came crashing down in 2023 when The Sunday Times of London and Channel 4 documentary series Dispatches published and broadcast a joint investigation into Brand's allegedly predatory behaviour, in which five women accused Brand of sexual assault and misconduct. Brand had previously been accused of rape and sexual abuse of four women, and the comedian denied what were described as serious criminal allegations. The current case involved six women and allegations spanning 1999 to 2009.

The trial began in the U.K. as prosecutors opened their case, with Fox News correspondent Stephanie Bennett reporting as Russell Brand faced trial in London over allegations of rape and sexual assault. The story is developing. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes.