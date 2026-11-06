Russell Brand Fortune Faces Decimation After Rape and Sexual Assault Conviction

Russell Brand's fortune, estimated at at least £20 million, faces major losses as his income streams and publisher deals are cut back after his conviction.

Russell Brand's multi-million pound fortune could face serious decimation after the 51-year-old was convicted of rape and sexual assault. A judge told the court that Brand would serve 'a custodial sentence of some length', ending a career that has already collapsed. Despite the damage to his reputation, the former actor and broadcaster is still reported to be worth at least £20 million, much of it built through online income earned during his criminal trial.

Brand was convicted of attacks on four women, including the rape of one of his fans and sexual assaults against three other women at the peak of his career. He spent his first night in a jail cell after the verdict. He also faces possible new rape charges within weeks, and he is involved in civil litigation in the High Court over an alleged sexual assault, which could lead to a substantial damages bill if he is found liable.

Also read Russell Brand Faces Two More Rape Allegations as Police Investigation Continues

Russell Brand Fortune Estimated at Least £20 Million

Russell Brand is thought to hold a personal fortune of around £15 million, alongside properties that add millions more to his total wealth. The figures were built over a career that began in presenting, moved into Hollywood films, and later shifted to online self-help and spiritual commentary.

A large part of that money passed through Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm (PDLBF), a UK company Brand set up in 2006 to hold his media career earnings. The firm made £7 million in the years after he first faced sexual assault allegations, according to the reporting.

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Brand's film work included Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek, and he is thought to have earned millions from appearing alongside some of the biggest stars in the world. He also starred in the remake of Arthur, a film that flopped at the box office.

Online Income From Rumble, Subscriptions and Products

Brand's online income is the main source of his current earnings, and it is now under threat from his publisher's decision. Publisher Pan Macmillan said it would withdraw two self-help books he wrote from sale, which will reduce a stream of income that had supported his post-career image as a guru-like online philosopher.

Brand continues to post on the video platform Rumble, where he charges $59.99 (£45) for exclusive content on conspiracy theories, religion and his own trial. He is said to make £20,000 a month from subscribers alone, and he also earns a share of advertising revenue from ads shown before his videos. Brand also offers subscriptions on Locals, a Rumble-owned community platform with 147,500 members, where users can pay $60 a year to speak with one another and leave extra tips.

YouTube cut off Brand's share of ad revenue, a move known as demonetisation, after rape allegations surfaced in 2023. Brand then shifted his work to Rumble full-time. His online following grew during his trial, picking up nearly two million followers across Instagram, YouTube and Rumble. One of his recent videos ended with a promoted segment for the US prediction market Polymarket, which allows users to bet on current events.

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Brand also sells supplements through his online retailer Reborn, including a $49.99 mushroom super coffee and $39.99 ashwagandha tablets. Each product carries a caveat that it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The site also sells t-shirts, hats and vests bearing the Reborn logo, and it features testimonials from supposed buyers, all of them women.

Property Holdings Could Shape Brand's Financial Future

Brand's property portfolio has added to his wealth through both sales and rising values. He made a £125,000 profit when he sold The Crown Inn in Pishill, Oxfordshire earlier this year, after the pub had been left to fall into ruin.

He also bought a thatched roof cottage in Oxfordshire for £3.3 million in 2016, and it is now estimated to be worth almost twice that amount. Separately, he owns a sprawling six-bed riverside house in Henley-on-Thames, which features manicured gardens, a swimming pool and a private cinema. Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher spent £1 million doing up that property.

At the end of 2024, Brand moved his wife Laura, 38, and their three children out of Oxfordshire shortly before he was charged with rape. He reportedly rented a four-bedroom waterfront carriage house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, meaning the family's living arrangements have shifted as legal proceedings continue.