Mark Pinheiro details Russell Brand's past behavior and prison life in a new documentary, as the actor serves his 10-and-a-half year sentence for rape.

Mark Pinheiro, the former flatmate of disgraced comedian Russell Brand, has provided a stark new perspective on the actor's early life in London through a recent documentary. Speaking in the ABC News Studios production, Pinheiro described Brand as a 'narcissistic' individual who dominated their shared living space with provocative habits and self-centered behavior. The insight comes as Brand continues to serve a 10-and-a-half year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault offenses.

Pinheiro first encountered Brand in 1999, long before the comedian achieved international fame. In the new series, Pinheiro guides viewers through the specific room they shared, pointing out where Brand stored his clothing and a collection of pornographic magazines. He characterized Brand's personality as entertaining but deeply selfish, noting that while it was enjoyable to be around the future star, it required significant tolerance for his narcissistic tendencies.

Also read Russell Brand Former Flatmate Reveals Details of Abusive Past

During his testimony at Southwark Crown Court, Pinheiro provided details that aligned with the serious allegations made against Brand. He recalled Brand boasting about his sexual conquests and his ambition to sleep with 5,000 women. Pinheiro also described a moment of panic when Brand returned to their flat after an alleged rape, instructing the group to pack up and flee immediately to escape the police.

The documentary also addresses the specific incident from April 1999 at a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, where Brand was accused of raping a woman he met following a week of Soapbox Cabaret performances. Although a jury found Brand not guilty of this specific charge, he was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against other women, leading to his incarceration.

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Currently, Brand is serving his sentence at Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, which is noted as the largest sex offenders' prison in Europe. He was transferred there from HMP Wandsworth in London last week. The actor has maintained his innocence, sharing messages from his cell that emphasize his faith in Christ and his commitment to loving and forgiving others despite his incarceration.

Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on license, with a lifelong placement on the sex offenders register. The case has sparked political debate, with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband calling for a review of the age of consent laws to prevent adults from preying on younger individuals.

The full investigation is detailed in the Impact x Nightline program titled 'Sex, Lies, and the Fall of Russell Brand.' The episode features interviews with journalists Charlotte Wace, James Coney, and BBC's Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty. The documentary is now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, offering a comprehensive look at the events that led to Brand's downfall.