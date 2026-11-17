The letter was read by the comedian’s wife, Laura Gallacher, on Sunday’s eepisode of their “Sunday Service with the Brands” podcast.

“He seems to have released this statement without permission. He’s also caused his victims further distress and trauma because of what he has said — so is taunting them.

”The insider explained how HMP Littlehey prison officers now “look careless and stupid” for allowing Brand, 51, to slip the statement to Gallacher.

Also read Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Brand Breaks Silence on His Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence

“It potentially places him in danger,” the source continued. “The governor will be angry and embarrassed — and will no doubt make sure he’s monitored in future. ”“Brand has broken the rules — but he’s also shot himself in the foot,” an insider told the Sun. Additionally, Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s office confirmed the statement was “clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated. ” Gallacher, meanwhile, read the bombshell statement from the convicted rapist on an episode of their “Sunday Service with the Brands” podcast.

“It is a massive security breach for Brand to confirm which prison he is in,” the insider added. “As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” the actor alleged.

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“The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. ”The comedian was initially placed at HMP Wandsworth before he was transferred to HMP Littlehey. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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"Brand has broken the rules — but he’s also shot himself in the foot," an insider told the Sun. “It is a massive security breach for Brand to confirm which prison he is in," the insider added.