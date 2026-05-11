UK police are investigating fresh rape allegations against Russell Brand, including a claim involving a 16-year-old girl, after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand is being investigated over fresh allegations of rape made by two women, including a claim involving a 16-year-old girl, UK police confirmed Thursday.

The 51-year-old actor was taken into custody after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault earlier in the day. One of the new accusers claims she dated the Get Him to the Greek star when he was 30 and she was just 16 and in school. The age of consent in England is 16. The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the allegations of rape made by the two women remains ongoing.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault in UK Court

Police Files Submitted to Prosecutors

A spokesperson stated that files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants. Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as inquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out, the Met Police said. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy added that more individuals may come forward now that Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement

When Brand was convicted on Thursday, he was found not guilty of two other rape charges and a count of attempted indecent assault, per the BBC. The Rock of Ages star was remanded in custody after the verdict, with his wife, Laura Brand, exiting the courtroom solo. Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher, had arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Nov. 5, 2026, ahead of his trial.

Russell Brand Faces Significant Prison Time

Laura Brand was later seen departing Southwark Crown Court alone on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in London. Russell's legal troubles began six years later when the Met Police launched a criminal investigation into allegations against him spanning from 1999 to 2009. His trial kicked off in October, with jurors taking three days to reach their verdict. Brand has been denied bail and faces significant prison time.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating multiple allegations of rape against him, and the investigation remains ongoing. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline.