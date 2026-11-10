Russell Brand Faces New Rape Probes After 10-Year Jail Sentence

Police confirm several new allegations against Russell Brand following his conviction for rape and sexual assault. The Met is investigating claims from multiple victims as the actor begins a ten-and-a-half-year prison term.

Police investigators have confirmed that several additional individuals have come forward with information regarding sexual predator Russell Brand, expanding the scope of the criminal inquiry beyond his recent conviction. The shamed actor, aged 51, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison yesterday after being found guilty of raping one fan and sexually assaulting three other women between 2004 and 2009. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stated that he anticipates further victims will emerge as the investigation into these serious allegations continues.

New Allegations Under Active Investigation

The Metropolitan Police officially confirmed today that detectives are actively assessing information provided by several people who contacted the investigation team during and after the trial. A force spokesperson noted that these individuals provided information or reported potential criminal allegations, which are now being evaluated as part of ongoing enquiries. This development follows revelations last week that two additional rape allegations against Brand were already under review by detectives prior to his sentencing.

Also read Russell Brand faces significant prison term for rape and sexual assaults

Brand now faces the prospect of a second legal trial as authorities sift through this raft of new claims. Prosecutors are expected to decide within weeks whether to charge him with two further alleged rapes, including a specific attack on a 16-year-old victim. The influx of new information suggests the initial trial, which focused on four specific incidents, was merely the beginning of a broader judicial reckoning for the former comedian.

Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Brand of Abuse

Jemima Goldsmith, Brand's former girlfriend, became the latest public figure to come forward with serious accusations against the actor. The 52-year-old entrepreneur publicly accused Brand of violence, coercive control, and abuse, detailing a terrifying incident in 2014. She stated that she was so frightened after a violent episode that she called the police to have him removed from her £15 million Cotswolds mansion.

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Goldsmith's testimony adds a significant layer to the growing body of evidence against Brand, who has been described by the court as a sexual predator who exploited his celebrity status. Her public disclosure comes amidst a wider scrutiny of Brand's behavior, with many victims having previously spoken out about their experiences in an infamous documentary that first exposed the allegations in 2023.

Judge Condemns Brand's Arrogance and Entourage

Mr Justice Bennathan delivered a scathing condemnation of Brand during the sentencing hearing, describing the defendant's behavior as stemming from a casual and arrogant disregard for any woman's right to refuse sexual advances. The judge told Brand that about 20 years ago, he became famous, clever, and charismatic, but also evolved into a sexual predator who believed that fame meant he could act without being hindered by the rules that govern decent society.

The judge also criticized Brand's entourage for indulging dreadful behavior, noting that staff members often laughed or did nothing when assaults took place in their presence. Mr Justice Bennathan paid tribute to the determination and bravery of the victims, who had to endure being confronted by accusations that they had lied or twisted the truth. The court heard that Brand's defense barrister, Mr Winter, suggested the victims should not be believed due to stereotypes about how victims should behave, a line of argument the judge strongly rejected.

Legal Consequences and Broader Impact

Brand was sentenced to serve at least seven years of his ten-and-a-half-year term for the attacks on four women. He showed no emotion as the judge detailed how he abused his status, and his defense claimed he suffered a momentary total failure to respect consent. His barrister, Mr Winter, who was paid approximately £1 million for his defense, faced a Bar Standards Board probe after launching a foul-mouthed tirade at a journalist following the verdict.

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In response to the case, Andy Burnham has promised to change the law to provide more support for victims, vowing to be relentless in making improvements. Meanwhile, Brand remains in custody, with the Metropolitan Police continuing to assess the new information from several people. The case highlights the systemic issues surrounding celebrity culture and the courage required for victims to come forward after years of alleged abuse.