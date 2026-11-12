Russell Brand Documentary Examines Conviction and Sentence

New film explores the life and legal downfall of Russell Brand, who received a 10-year and six-month prison sentence for rape and sexual assault charges.

Russell Brand has been the subject of a new documentary that chronicles his rise to fame and subsequent criminal conviction. The film titled Russell Brand: Open Secret, directed by Olivia Isaacs and produced by 72 Films, provides an in-depth look at the events surrounding the comedian and actor's legal troubles.

Brand Receives Prison Sentence for Crimes

A London jury found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault during a trial at Southwark Crown Court. As a result of these convictions, Brand received a sentence of 10-year and six-month prison sentence. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which were also part of the proceedings.

Also read Russell Brand Jemima Goldsmith Legal Dispute Details Emerge

Documentary Features Investigative Journalists

The documentary utilizes archive footage and interviews with individuals who knew Brand to narrate his career story alongside the allegations made against him. It specifically examines The Times and The Sunday Times' 2023 investigation, which brought several serious allegations into public view for the first time. Two journalists behind this pivotal reporting appear in the film to share details of their work on the investigation.

Reporters Detail their Investigation Process

Rosamund Urwin, who serves as the chief news correspondent at The Sunday Times, and Charlotte Wace, the investigations correspondent at The Times, are featured prominently in the film. Their reporting on the matter was also previously featured in Channel 4's Dispatches program. The documentary follows the investigation from its early reporting stages through to the eventual criminal case that led to Brand's conviction.

Advertisement

Police Continue Further Allegations Probe

After Brand was convicted, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that he was also under investigation over further rape allegations made by two other women. These additional allegations are separate from the charges that were heard and decided in the trial at Southwark Crown Court. This ongoing investigation adds another layer to the legal scrutiny facing the former stand-up comedian and actor.

Production Team and Career Context

Russell Brand: Open Secret is produced by 72 Films, a Fremantle company, with the same production team that worked on Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story. Clare Cameron, David Glover, and Mark Raphael serve as executive producers, while Kate Yandle, Laura Spence, and Felicity Cross are listed as producers. Before the allegations became public, Brand was known for his stand-up comedy, television work, and film roles in movies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. The documentary looks at that period of his career alongside the events that led to the criminal proceedings against him.