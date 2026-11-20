Newly unsealed court documents reveal Russell Brand's deposition testimony where he admits he cannot rule out non-consensual exposure, detailing his past conduct and relationship with Katy Perry.

Recent unsealed court documents from a New York civil lawsuit have brought renewed scrutiny to the conduct of Russell Brand, who was recently sentenced to a ten-and-a-half-year prison term for rape and sexual assault. The transcripts, obtained by the Daily Mail, contain testimony from a deposition held in Manhattan in 2025, where the comedian addressed long-standing allegations and admitted he could not definitively rule out that he had exposed himself to individuals without their consent.

Brand Admits Inability to Rule Out Non-Consensual Exposure

During the questioning by the lawyers representing Jane Doe, a film extra who claims Brand sexually assaulted her on the set of his 2011 film Arthur, Brand made a startling concession regarding his past behavior. When directly asked if he had ever exposed himself to anyone without their consent, Brand responded that while he had no specific memory of such incidents, he could not concretely and absolutely rule the possibility out. He stated that the idea was embarrassing and that he felt he must have done it, even if he could not recall the specific events.

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Details of Alleged Assault on Arthur Film Set

The civil case centers on allegations that Brand exposed himself to Jane Doe in the presence of cast and crew members while filming at Manhattan's Le Cirque restaurant in July 2010. The plaintiff alleges that the actor later assaulted her in a bathroom during the production. Brand has consistently maintained that any sexual encounters were consensual, yet the deposition reveals a more complex narrative when questioned about specific incidents and his general behavior patterns during that period.

Proud Recollection of Shagger of the Year Accolades

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Brand also used the deposition to reflect fondly on certain aspects of his public reputation from the mid-2000s. When reminded that he had been named The Sun's 'Shagger of the Year' for three consecutive years in the late Bush presidency, Brand described it as a very proud accolade. He recalled being crowned 'Shagger of the Year' in 2006, 2007, and 2008, displaying a lack of remorse for the title, which highlighted his notorious womanizing past during that decade.

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Discussions of Relationship with Katy Perry and Marriage Timeline

The testimony also delved into Brand's high-profile marriage to Katy Perry, which lasted from 2010 to 2012. Brand gushed about being 'drowning in love' with Perry during their marriage, yet he appeared unable to recall the exact timeline of their relationship relative to the filming of Arthur. He admitted that he could not immediately confirm if he was married at the time the movie was filmed, noting that the information would be available online, but emphasized his emotional state during that period of his life.

Long-term Patterns of Behavior and Current Marriage

Brand testified that his behavior followed a 'trend of deterioration' whenever he was not in love, a pattern he claimed lasted for approximately ten years. He stated that this period of questionable conduct continued until his marriage to his current wife, Laura Gallacher, whom he wed in 2017. This admission provides context for the allegations, as the plaintiff claims the incident occurred in 2010, a time when Brand was in a relationship with Perry but allegedly engaging in behavior he later categorized as part of a deteriorating trend in his personal conduct.