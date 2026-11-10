The actor was found guilty on Friday of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. On Monday, he was sentenced to a decade in prison.

one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault The comedian, 51, “got a couple of books from the library,” including “a Bible and some prayer books,” according to the outlet.

Russell Brand, pictured arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London on Oct. 16, has been “staying in his cell as much as he can. The disgraced comedian is currently doing time at the HMP Wandsworth in London, pictured in a file photo from 2008. The “Rock of Ages” star, per the insider, has “tried hard to maintain a dignified and calm manner, though being jailed for so long is obviously going to be causing him huge distress.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Immediate Prison Term for Rape and Sexual Assault

”Brand, sketched above in the dock at Southwark Crown Court in London on Nov. 5, was remanded into custody last week after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. The “Get Him to the Greek” star was remanded into custody after his conviction Friday. He will remain at HMP Wandsworth “for the next few weeks,” solicitor Kally Sahota told Page Six, but then will be transferred to a different prison based on “security, safety and rehabilitation needs.

”Page Six hears Brand will be at the facility, pictured above on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, for a few weeks. He clarified that visitations take place two to three times a week in a large communal hall — and that conjugal visits are not permitted in London-based prisons.

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“He’s in real trouble … until he’s got his permanent move,” the former prisoner told the Sun on Monday, calling the prison “violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy. ” “Brand will be a marked man while he is there and — if he is to stay safe — needs to move quickly,” the individual added.

The ex-“Russell Brand Show” host, according to the outlet, is in his own cell due to safety concerns.months before his conviction, telling wife Laura Gallacher on a podcast episode, “I don’t like things where it’s like, you might have to go to prison. ” She replied, “That’s the nature of what a trial is. … You will get through it. The presence of God is everywhere — in prison as well.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Russell Brand, pictured arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London on Oct. 16, has been"staying in his cell as much as he can.

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The disgraced comedian is currently doing time at the HMP Wandsworth in London, pictured in a file photo from 2008. Brand, sketched above in the dock at Southwark Crown Court in London on Nov. 5, was remanded into custody last week after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. Page Six hears Brand will be at the facility, pictured above on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, for a few weeks.