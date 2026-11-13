Russell Brand Could Be Transferred to HMP Wakefield After 10-Year Rape Sentence

Russell Brand, jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault, is being risk-assessed for a move to HMP Wakefield, a Category A prison known as Monster Mansion where Ian Watkins was killed.

Russell Brand could be transferred to HMP Wakefield, one of Britain's most notorious high-security prisons, where disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death.

The 51-year-old comedian was jailed for 10 and a half years on Monday after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He is currently held at Category B Wandsworth Prison in London. A source said Brand is being risk-assessed for a move to Wakefield, a Category A facility in West Yorkshire. The source added there are still some hoops to go through, but staff at the prison are expecting him.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to 10.5 Years for Rape and Sexual Assault

Brand is likely to be moved in the next few days or weeks, according to the source. Wakefield is described as the most likely place for him to be sent. It is one of the prisons where high-profile people get sent and, despite what happened to Watkins, is deemed a safer place for Brand. Staff there are said to be better equipped to handle him.

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HMP Wakefield Notorious Monster Mansion

Brand was seen in a court sketch and had appeared with his wife, Laura Gallacher, before his sentencing. HMP Wakefield is known as Monster Mansion for housing some of the UK's most dangerous criminals alongside a large population of sex offenders. Of its 630 prisoners, two-thirds are sex offenders, who are considered the lowest of the low and are often preyed upon by other inmates.

Watkins, who was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex crimes, was fatally stabbed in the neck during an early morning ambush in October 2025. He was found dying in a pool of blood in a scene so gruesome that even hardened prison officers were shocked. Two prisoners are set to go on trial for his murder next year. A month after Watkins was killed, child killer Kyle Bevan was also murdered at Wakefield.

Three convicted killers ambushed Bevan. Chilling prison CCTV footage showed them laughing and joking before they stormed his cell. They stabbed the 33-year-old 25 times before tucking him up in his bed and leaving him to bleed to death. Three inmates, including a gangland assassin and two convicted murderers, received whole life terms for the murder.

The prison has a long history of violence and notorious inmates. Other inmates at Wakefield have included child killers Roy Whiting and Mark Bridger, and Jeremy Bamber, who murdered five members of his family. Harold Shipman served time there, as did Soham killer Ian Huntley and Levi Bellfield, who murdered two women and schoolgirl Milly Dowler. Former inmates include Britain's most violent prisoner Charles Bronson and Robert Maudsley, the country's longest-serving inmate.

Known as Hannibal the Cannibal, Maudsley killed a fellow prisoner and left the body with a spoon sticking out of its skull. While at Wakefield he murdered two more inmates and handed a guard his bloodied, home-made knife, saying there would be two short on the roll call. Until his recent transfer, Maudsley was held in an underground glass and Perspex cell at Wakefield, which some believe inspired Hannibal Lecter's cell in The Silence of the Lambs.

Violence Rises At HMP Wakefield Prison

The jail also held Mick Philpott, who killed six of his 17 children in a house blaze and was recently left battered and bruised after a beating by a fellow inmate. An official inspection report in September 2025 found a 62 per cent rise in violent incidents at Wakefield, with 183 recorded in the prior year. The inspection found the prison was facing significant challenges as its infrastructure was deteriorating and more younger prisoners were arriving.

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Staff shortages had led to restricted regimes and prisoners spending longer periods locked in their cells, while violence had increased sharply and many prisoners felt unsafe, with no clear strategy in place to address this. In a survey of inmates last year, 55 per cent said it was easy to get drugs. The infrastructure was found to be in very poor condition with shabby showers and broken boilers and washing machines.

Only a quarter of those quizzed said staff responded within five minutes to emergency call bells. The prison kitchen had been without a gas supply for more than five weeks, and only one in five inmates described the meals as good. A new report was issued on June 8 following a fresh inspection in April, which said that since the last report there had been two alleged murders in very close succession.

Brand's current home of Wandsworth Prison is also notoriously violent and was described as hell on earth by one former inmate. Chris Atkins, who served eight months there for tax fraud, said Brand would find his first month to be hands-down the worst. While some deem Wakefield to be slightly better run than Wandsworth because its guards receive more training, its roll call of inmates is even more terrifying.

A prison officer previously told the Mail that Wakefield is a run-down jail, short of staff, who are suffering from low morale. No one turns up to work with a smile on their face, the officer said. You are looking after some of the most horrible people in the country. There are so many sex offenders in Wakefield, along with some of the most violent people in the country.

It's a very dangerous mix. With sex offenders, you could have people jailed for date rape all the way through to prolific child abusers, who are beyond any form of rehabilitation, mixing with violent criminals, murderers and gangsters. Wakefield's history goes back to 1594 when it was founded as a house of correction before the main facility that exists today was constructed in the 1840s.