Russell Brand Convicted of Rape While Old Clips of David Walliams Resurface

Russell Brand faces sentencing after conviction for rape and sexual assault. Old footage of him with David Walliams resurfaces, highlighting past controversial jokes and friendships.

Russell Brand is currently held in HMP Wandsworth pending his sentencing hearing before Justice Bennathan, following his recent conviction for rape and three counts of sexual assault. The disgraced comedian, aged fifty-one, was found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court last week after a month-long trial that examined allegations made by four women.

As the legal proceedings conclude, new attention has turned to archival footage from the first episode of The Russell Brand Show, which originally aired on Channel 4 on November 24, 2006. This broadcast featured Brand alongside his close friend, the actor and comedian David Walliams, revealing a stark contrast between their past on-air persona and the serious criminal findings established just days ago.

Also read Laura Brand Faces Family Concern After Russell Brand Sentencing

Controversial On-Air Banter With David Walliams

The re-examined footage shows Brand and Walliams sharing a kiss on the lips and engaging in comedic skits that have now drawn renewed scrutiny. During the program, the pair joked about pretending to be gay as a 'smokescreen' to facilitate seducing women, a comment that resonates differently now given the court's verdicts. Actor Matt Lucas also appeared on the show, remarking that Brand and Walliams were like 'the two gayest straight blokes there are,' prompting Walliams to ask if their behavior was indeed a wonderful smokescreen.

Brand agreed with the assessment, stating that the approach worked wonderfully well. The segment occurred six minutes into the broadcast and followed a moment where Walliams, dressed as a woman, leaned across Brand on a couch. Walliams had presented Brand with an antique top hat as a gift, complimenting the host by saying he looked beautiful while wearing it. These interactions highlight a period of public collaboration between the two comedians that predated the serious criminal allegations.

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Historical Friendship And Professional Support

The relationship between Russell Brand and David Walliams dates back to their time performing together in the sketch comedy series Little Britain. On November 22, 2006, only two days before the TV show aired, the two appeared on stage together at the Little Britain's Big Night charity gala performance at the Hammersmith Apollo, held in aid of Comic Relief. Their professional bond was further solidified after Brand was sacked from BBC Radio 2 for verbally abusing former Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.

During that earlier controversy, Brand had made offensive comments about Sachs's granddaughter, Georgina Baillie, in pre-recorded calls broadcast on the station. Walliams publicly supported Brand during this crisis, a loyalty that endured even after Brand was forced to issue a fierce public apology alongside his colleague Jonathan Ross. Two years after the initial TV appearance, Walliams was still seen leaving Brand's north London home, indicating a sustained personal connection despite the eventual professional fallout for Brand.

Trial Details And Legal Outcome

The recent legal saga concluded with Justice Bennathan presiding over the sentencing phase, following the jury's decision to convict Brand on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The trial focused on the actions of Brand toward four different women, with the jury taking a month to reach its decision. Notably, Brand's self-publicized history of drug use, which he discussed openly in past interviews, was not presented as evidence before the jurors during the criminal trial.

While the allegations involved in the infamous documentary that preceded the trial were not part of the jury's consideration, the criminal court found the comedian guilty of the specific charges brought forward. Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, who led the investigation, had previously explained why the women featured in the earlier documentary were not involved in this specific rape trial process. The conviction marks a definitive end to Brand's career as a mainstream public entertainer.

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Current Status And Immediate Future

Brand is now incarcerated at HMP Wandsworth, where he remains until his formal sentencing hearing takes place. The date for the sentencing is scheduled for today, marking a critical juncture in his legal journey. Reporters from The Crime Desk, including Caroline Cheetham and Liz Hull, were present in court every day of the trial, documenting the proceedings that led to this conclusion.

The resurfacing of the 2006 Channel 4 clip serves as a historical footnote to the comedian's public life, contrasting the lighthearted, if controversial, comedy of his peak fame with the severe reality of his current legal status. The juxtaposition of the 'smokescreen' jokes with the transparent evidence of guilt presented in court underscores the drastic shift in Brand's public and private narrative. His future movements will be determined by the sentence handed down by Justice Bennathan today.