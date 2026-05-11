Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault, Remanded in Custody

A London jury found Russell Brand guilty of rape, sexual assault and attempted indecent assault involving six women, and the judge remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing.

Russell Brand was convicted Thursday by a London jury of rape and sexual assault involving six women and was taken into custody facing life in prison.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. The verdict came after the 12-person jury deliberated for eight and a half hours. Mr Justice Bennathan told Brand that the rape conviction carries an inevitable significant custodial term. The judge said: The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.

Also read British actor and comedian Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Brand Remanded Into Custody Pending Sentencing

My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody. Brand was immediately remanded and will return to Southwark Crown Court on Monday for formal sentencing. During the three-week trial, the panel heard evidence that Brand assaulted six women in a hotel room, MTV's London office, the bathroom of a London bar, a radio station, a recording studio and at his own home.

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The incidents were unrelated and spanned from 1999 to 2009, according to the evidence presented in court. Brand had denied all charges throughout the month-long trial. He maintained that all his sexual encounters were consensual, while acknowledging during his testimony that he was sex-obsessed when he was younger. Before the jury delivered the final results, Brand looked toward his wife, Laura Gallacher, and said, Laura, I love you.

She sat crying and holding hands with an aide in the public gallery. The jury found Brand guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan whom he met after a performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. The three sexual assault convictions involve distinct incidents and different victims in separate years. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005.

Defense Claims Justice Corrupted by Documentary

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee during a forced massage in 2009. Brand was cleared of two additional rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. The convictions for the remaining offenses stood firm. His lawyer, Ian Winter, claimed the well of justice had been corrupted and contaminated by a 2023 documentary about the actor.

Winter asked jurors to separate how Brand treated women from the criminal acts he was accused of, making a distinction between being a jerk and being a rapist. Winter said: It is not criminal to treat women unkindly before, during or after sex. It is not, I am afraid, criminal to be disrespectful or rude or to act like a crazy idiot. He added: Disgusting, distasteful, immoral, who cares?

It is irrelevant to your consideration. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, with whom he shares three kids, came to trial each day with him. He was previously married to pop star Katy Perry. The Crown Prosecution Service is now seeking to bring additional charges in relation to a 16-year-old girl, whom Brand is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting when he was 30 years old.

CPS Pursuing Charges Against 16 Year Old Accuser

Known by the pseudonym Alice in the Channel 4 Dispatches program that first exposed Brand in 2023, the accuser claimed she was taken from school by a BBC car to Brand's house where she was abused. The allegation includes claims that Brand referred to her as my little dolly and that she had to punch him to stop an oral rape during their three-month relationship.

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While the jury did not hear arguments regarding these outstanding charges, legal proceedings have revealed that prosecutors are actively considering whether to pursue this case, which would result in a second trial. Brand is already facing multiple civil claims in both Britain and America, which may now gain new momentum following the criminal convictions.

Civil Claims Seek Damages for Sexual Abuse

A High Court claim from a woman identified as AGX, seeking 100,000 pounds in damages for alleged personal injury and sexual abuse, had been placed on hold pending the conclusion of the criminal trial. She alleges that Brand forced himself on her at his LA mansion in 2008 when she was 23 years old.

A separate lawsuit exists in New York, where an extra from the 2010 romantic comedy Arthur accused Brand of exposing himself and sexually assaulting her in a lavatory on set. While none of the victims in the criminal case submitted compensation claims, the guilty verdict paves the way for them and other potential victims to pursue civil suits. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy described the conviction as a watershed moment for women reporting abuse.

He praised the courage of the women who came forward, stating that their resilience was essential to the outcome. He said: Today's verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them. The detective emphasized that Brand used his influence and fame to prey on and exploit women, exploiting his growing sense of entitlement.

Furphy added: I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be. Detectives believe that the conviction will encourage more women to come forward with similar allegations, as Brand had previously limited the scope of the case to six victims despite other women coming forward prior to the trial.