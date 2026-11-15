Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault in UK Trial

Russell Brand found guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults. Judge sentences Brand to 34 months. Fielding regrets past comedy partnerships.

Jack Fielding has issued a public statement expressing horror and deep disturbance over the criminal activities of comedian Russell Brand. The actor revealed he remained completely unaware of these actions until they became a matter of public record. This revelation follows the conviction of Brand for serious sexual offenses.

Brand Conviction Details and Verdict

Russell Brand was found guilty by a jury of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The verdict was delivered on Thursday, November 5, concluding a trial that had drawn significant media attention. The 51-year-old comedian and actor appeared to downplay the severity of the judgment immediately following the announcement.

Also read Noel Fielding Distances Self from Russell Brand Amid Rape Convictions

Upon hearing the guilty verdict, Brand was observed mouthing the phrase 'I'm good' to his defense team members. He faced these charges after entering not guilty pleas to all counts presented by the prosecution. The outcome marks a definitive legal end to the proceedings regarding these specific allegations.

Fielding Condemns Past Professional Ties

Jack Fielding, aged 53, emphasized his regret regarding his past professional relationship with the convicted defendant. He described himself as appalled when reviewing the jokes he previously made alongside Brand. Fielding characterized these performances as horrible, inappropriate, and a source of significant personal remorse.

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The actor noted that he had appeared on various television programs, radio broadcasts, and live charity shows with Brand. He clarified that while these collaborations were amplified for media consumption, he strictly viewed them as professional engagements rather than personal friendships.

Fielding confirmed that he has maintained no contact with Brand for many years. This statement serves to distance his current public persona from the past collaborations that are now under intense scrutiny due to the conviction.

Origins of Allegations and Trial Background

The legal proceedings leading to this conviction were triggered by allegations published by The Times newspaper in September 2023. That investigative report featured four women who accused Brand of sexual assault. The incidents allegedly took place between the years of 2006 and 2013.

Brand had previously written extensively about his behavior during that era in his published books. He described this period as one of extreme promiscuity, asserting that his relationships were always consensual. He stated he had been transparent about his lifestyle at the time and continues to deny the criminal allegations.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Steps

The case is not closed for all potential charges, as Russell Brand remains under active investigation for additional rape allegations. Two unidentified women have come forward with claims that are currently being processed by law enforcement authorities.

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The Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that the suspect was previously interviewed under caution regarding these new allegations. Files containing evidence have been formally submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for review and potential prosecution.

Detectives maintain close contact with prosecutors as further investigative work continues. The investigation team has established a dedicated email address, CSOU@met.police.uk, for anyone wishing to make a report or speak with detectives about these ongoing enquiries.

Solidarity Actions and Legal Timeline

Four women have publicly announced their intention to stand in solidarity with the alleged victims who testified in court. They revealed that they were initially afraid to come forward but chose to do so to support the judicial process. These women intend to speak about their experiences openly.

The trial concluded with the verdict delivered on Thursday, November 12, following the jury's decision. Brand's defense team had argued for acquittal on all charges, but the jury found the evidence of rape and sexual assault sufficient for conviction. The legal implications for Brand's career and public standing are expected to be significant.