Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault; Bear Grylls Explains Baptism Role

Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, while Bear Grylls explained why he attended Brand's 2024 baptism.

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following his trial. The verdict was reached in a case in which six women testified against him. Adventurer Bear Grylls, who had been a guest at Brand's private baptism, has since spoken publicly about his decision to attend the ceremony, which took place in 2024 at Brand's home in Oxfordshire, about a year after the initial accusations against Brand came to light.

The verdict is the central development in a case that has drawn wide attention in entertainment and religious circles. Grylls had also appeared as a guest on Brand's reality show in 2023, which places his personal connection to Brand within a period when the allegations were already in the public domain.

Also read Bear Grylls Defends Russell Brand Baptism After Rape Conviction

Russell Brand Found Guilty on Four Counts

Russell Brand was found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The jury also acquitted him of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault, so the outcome was mixed across the five charges he faced.

Brand was charged with five sexual offense charges relating to events between 1999 and 2005. Brand has not yet received his formal sentence, and the source material does not state when that sentencing will take place.

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Bear Grylls Defends Attendance at Baptism

Bear Grylls said that Brand's faith seemed genuine to him at the time he was a guest at the private baptism. He framed his presence as a matter of religious principle rather than an endorsement of Brand's past conduct.

Grylls wrote that attending such ceremonies is part of his calling as a man of faith, which he described as the duty to love and serve anyone. He said he has attended several baptisms of people who have committed terrible crimes, including visits in prisons with people convicted of serious offenses.

Grylls also said that it is the sick who need healing and that judgment belongs to the courts and to God. He added that he would not want to discourage anyone from coming to faith, a position that places the decision of guilt with the justice system while stating his own religious reasons for participating.

Victims Acknowledged as Justice Is Served

Grylls acknowledged the six women who testified against Brand and said that it is right that justice has now been served. He identified the complainants as the true victims of the case, rather than focusing on the public role of the defendant.

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Grylls said that he cannot imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, whom he described as the heroes of the day. Brand's sentencing remains the next formal step in the case, and the verdict on the rape and sexual assault counts stands as the basis for that outcome.