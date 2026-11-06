Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault at Southwark Court

Russell Brand found guilty of raping a 21-year-old woman and assaulting three others at Southwark Crown Court. Details of the verdict, victim testimonies, and the chilling evidence revealed during the trial are outlined here.

Russell Brand has been convicted of raping a 21-year-old woman and sexually assaulting three other victims at Southwark Crown Court. The verdict concludes a month-long trial that exposed systematic sexual violence and abuse of power by the comedian. Jurors listened to harrowing accounts of how Brand targeted young women, often shortly after meeting them.

Chilling Phone Records Reveal Victim Treatment

Russell Brand saved the contact number of his youngest rape victim under the letter T, standing for Tart. This entry included two stars, an apparent rating of the 21-year-old fan he brutally attacked. The court heard that this act occurred 17 years after the initial crime, when digital evidence was finally uncovered.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Sexual Crimes at Southwark Crown Court

The victim suffered severe depression and alcoholism following the assault, which threatened to destroy her life. Brand boasted to friends that his goal was to bed 5,000 women in his lifetime. He claimed success relied on telling women exactly what they needed to hear to gain compliance.

Brand treated his victims as mere playthings within what he described as an amusement park made out of orgasms. His tactics were sinister, involving explicit invitations for sexual encounters at his public appearances. He told audiences that if they found him attractive, they could have sex with him regardless of age.

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Violent Attack at Hampstead Mansion

Russell Brand raped the 21-year-old woman at his £2.3million Hampstead mansion following a previous encounter in 2009. The victim had initially met Brand at the Hammersmith Apollo foyer, where she was selected for a threesome involving a teenager. Brand pointed at her from a line of fans before inviting her for drinks and then backstage.

After the initial sexual activity, the woman felt disgusted and ended her relationship with her boyfriend. She later visited Brand at his home, where he raped her while she lay face-down on a pillow beneath a framed crucifix. She testified that she was in extreme pain and unable to breathe during the assault.

Brand told the victim to clean up the mess he had made while he watched television. He dismissed stains on his sheets as something he had a vague recollection of but considered not remarkable. The victim described feeling like an animal and being tortured by the memory for years.

Pattern of Historical Sexual Violence

The trial revealed a consistent pattern of Brand ignoring refusal and pursuing sexual gratification at any cost. Five years before the rape conviction, he groped a woman within seconds of meeting her in a West End bar. In 2005, he committed a frenzied and violent attack on a stranger at a radio station.

Brand also pinned a journalist against a wall to kiss her sloppily while fondling her breasts in a cramped radio booth. Three other men and one woman watched this assault without intervening. This lack of opposition was a disturbing theme across multiple venues, including TV studios and bars.

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Victims testified that Brand was not prepared to take no for an answer when approaching women he had just met. The entourage surrounding Brand consistently failed to stop his abusive behavior. This complicity allowed his sexual deviance to continue unchecked for many years.

Long-Term Impact and Legal Consequences

The 21-year-old victim stopped eating and sleeping after the rape, leading to a severe addiction to alcohol. She described feeling small and powerless as Brand staff ushered her out and handed her tissues during a silent car ride home. The physical and psychological scars from the assault were evident throughout her testimony.

Brand shrugged off questions about the blood on his sheets after the rape occurred in his bedroom. His lack of remorse contrasted sharply with the lifelong trauma inflicted on the victims. The court found him guilty of raping T and sexually assaulting three other women.

Police evidence showed that Brand used his fame and money to manipulate young women into sexual situations. The conviction at Southwark Crown Court addresses these specific allegations with finality. The case highlights the severe consequences of sexual violence and the courage of victims in coming forward.

Legal experts note that the conviction demonstrates the importance of digital evidence in historical abuse cases. The phone records provided critical context to the victims' testimonies about their treatment. This case serves as a significant legal precedent regarding celebrity accountability in sexual misconduct cases.