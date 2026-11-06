Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. Ryan praises survivors and reflects on power dynamics in the high-profile trial outcome.

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The verdict concludes a significant legal proceeding that had drawn intense media scrutiny and public debate regarding power dynamics in the entertainment industry. Brand has consistently denied all charges brought against him throughout the duration of the trial.

Conviction Details and Court Verdict

Southwark Crown Court delivered the final verdict on Brand after hearing extensive testimony over several weeks. The judge and jury found him liable for one specific count of rape and three separate counts of sexual assault. However, the court acquitted Brand of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault that were presented during the proceedings. This mixed verdict highlights the specific legal thresholds required for each individual charge. Brand maintains his innocence regarding the offenses for which he was convicted.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Assault, Faces New Charges and Ruin

Ryan Praises Survivors and Addresses Power

Comedian Ryan has publicly praised the women who came forward with allegations against Russell Brand, describing them as individuals who had nothing to gain by speaking out. She stated that she was in awe of the survivors and acknowledged the immense influence Brand's fame, power, money, and legion of fans could have exerted over them. Ryan noted that this dynamic might have discouraged victims from coming forward initially due to fear of being attacked by his supporters. Her comments have brought renewed attention to her previous statements about confronting an unnamed comedian over alleged predatory behavior. She described her reaction to the verdict as a mixture of relief and sadness, emphasizing that justice has been served but grief remains.

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Confronting Predatory Behavior in Comedy

Ryan discussed a past incident from her time on Comedy Central's Roast Battle where she confronted a male comedian over behavior she considered predatory. She recalled calling the individual a predator to his face and describing him as a perpetrator of sexual assault, though she did not identify him at the time. Explaining her hesitation to name the person publicly, she referred to the situation as a litigious minefield, suggesting that legal consequences could have arisen from naming him directly. The interview led to speculation that Ryan was referring to Brand, who had also appeared on Roast Battle, but she has never confirmed this connection. The identity of the comedian she discussed in that earlier instance remains undisclosed to this day.

Broader Industry Reaction and Legal Context

The conviction has prompted reactions from various figures within the entertainment and public spheres. Bear Grylls, who participated in Russell Brand's 2024 River Thames baptism, has addressed the convictions since the verdict was read. The legal process at Southwark Crown Court involved complex considerations of evidence and witness testimony. Brand entered a not guilty plea to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault earlier in the process, but these were ultimately not part of the final guilty findings. The case has become a focal point for discussions about accountability, fame, and the experiences of survivors in high-profile legal cases.