Russell Brand Clip With Noel Fielding and Lily Allen Resurfaces After Conviction

A 2007 Channel 4 clip of Russell Brand and Noel Fielding joking about rape resurfaces after Brand was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults.

A 2007 comedy clip featuring Russell Brand and Noel Fielding has resurfaced after Brand, 51, was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults. The guilty verdict was delivered on Thursday, and the actor and comedian now faces a prison sentence. The footage comes from Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz of the Year, and it shows the pair making jokes about rape in front of the singer Lily Allen, the only female guest on the show.

The minute-long clip was recorded for the 2007 edition of the programme, hosted by Jimmy Carr. Carr welcomed Rob Brydon, David Mitchell, Jonathan Ross, Noel Fielding and Russell Brand onto the stage alongside Allen. The exchange that followed has drawn renewed attention to how comedians of that era treated sexual violence as a punchline.

Also read The Gilded Age Season 4: Bertha Russell and George Russell Marriage Crisis Deepens

How the Rape Jokes Unfolded on Air

Jonathan Ross opened the exchange by telling Jimmy Carr he was concerned about the seating arrangement. Ross said Carr had placed the young guest near two of the best known comedians in the business, and he insisted that Allen move to the seats beside Rob Brydon and David Mitchell, which he described as the sexless zone.

Noel Fielding responded by saying he and Brand were not rapists, which drew laughter from the audience. When Carr asked Fielding why he was wearing a cape if he was not a rapist, Fielding said it was a Jack the Ripper cape and that the killer was not a rapist. Russell Brand then added that there was no direct link between capes and rape, and he asked Fielding whether he had committed a rape.

Advertisement

Fielding placed his cape across his face and joked that, if he had, he would be leaving the scene of the crime like this. Throughout the exchange, Lily Allen can be seen looking uncomfortable, glancing down at her hands and grimacing at the remarks. The audience continued to laugh as the jokes went on.

Lily Allen Describes Her Silence Years Later

Lily Allen later said the moment was really horrendous, and she explained that she had stayed silent at the time because of the culture of that period. In 2023, she told Grazia UK that she was aware the clip was circulating again. She said she had laughed along with the comments about her being raped, and she admitted the moment made her uncomfortable in hindsight.

Allen said she did not feel uncomfortable at the time because of the prevailing attitudes in the industry. Her account contrasts sharply with the seriousness of the verdict against Brand, which the court reached after a trial in which Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults.

There is no suggestion that Noel Fielding has been accused of similar allegations. His role in the 2007 segment was limited to the jokes he made on air, and he has not been named in the criminal case against Brand.

Advertisement

Jonathan Ross, Sachsgate and Fielding's Past Remarks

Jonathan Ross and Russell Brand were previously at the centre of a separate controversy known as Sachsgate. The pair left lewd messages for the grandfather of the actress Georgina Baillie, whom Brand was dating at the time. During a BBC Radio 2 show, they prank called the late Andrew Sachs, who played Manuel in the 1970s comedy Fawlty Towers, and left a voicemail in which Ross made an obscene remark about Sachs's granddaughter.

The prank prompted a furious public backlash, including criticism from then Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Brand and Fielding had worked together as close comedy collaborators and friends through the early 2000s and 2010s, and Fielding often mentioned Brand in interviews during that time.

In 2016, Fielding hinted at Brand's behaviour during a BBC interview when he was asked whether he would tour with him. He said he was game if Russell was, and he suggested a Goth Detectives tour in the style of an Agatha Christie mystery. Fielding later referred to Brand again on Lorraine Kelly's ITV1 chat show, where he said the pair occasionally meditated together. A picture of the two men that accompanied the 2016 interview on Instagram has since been removed.