Russell Brand Chanted At By Inmates Inside Wandsworth Prison

Convicted rapist Russell Brand faces verbal abuse and isolation at Wandsworth Prison, where inmates chant his name and warn of potential financial extortion from wing rulers.

Russell Brand is reportedly left cowering in fear at Wandsworth Prison after being subjected to repeated verbal abuse by inmates chanting his name in a football-style taunt. The 51-year-old comedian and actor has been held at the notorious south London jail since his conviction on Thursday for rape and three counts of sexual assault. Prison sources confirm that hundreds of prisoners have been shouting the offensive chant containing his surname while he remains confined to his cell.

Inmate Chants and Social Isolation

A source told The Mail on Sunday that weekends at Wandsworth are typically quiet due to understaffing, leaving inmates with little out-of-cell time and forcing them to create their own amusement. With no access to the outdoor exercise yard and meals served late in the afternoon at 4:30pm, prisoners return to their cells until 8am the next morning. Brand has become the primary object of this boredom, with inmates directing aggressive verbal abuse at him throughout the night.

Also read Russell Brand's First Night in Prison After Rape Conviction

Reports indicate that Brand only leaves his cell during scheduled meal times to collect food before immediately returning to his room. Described as moving like a shadow through the facility, he is being targeted as a high-profile celebrity prisoner who represents an easy mark for the general population. While the abuse has remained verbal so far, insiders warn that physical confrontation could occur if he is bumped into by other inmates.

Security Threats and Financial Demands

Prison insiders have raised serious concerns about Brand's safety, predicting he will soon be approached by prisoners who control the wing. These individuals are expected to demand payments to ensure his protection and provide a slightly safer living environment within the prison. Sources suggest that Brand will likely be forced to line the pockets of these wing rulers to avoid harassment or violence from other inmates.

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Following his first night on the induction wing, Brand was transferred to the vulnerable persons' wing, commonly referred to by inmates using a derogatory term for this specific unit. This section of the prison houses individuals deemed at higher risk, but conditions remain harsh. The move was intended to offer some level of protection, though the overall environment at Wandsworth is known for being poor and vermin-ridden.

Harsh Cell Conditions and Basic Amenities

Conditions in Brand's cell are described as basic and inhumane, with prisoners utilizing a pipe that runs through each cell to dry their clothes due to a lack of proper heating or laundry services. He must wash his own belongings in a small metal basin sink, hanging socks and T-shirts on the only available heat source. There is no regular collection of laundry, making washing a luxury available only when prisoners choose to perform the task.

Brand arrived at the facility unprepared, having not even taken a bag with him to prison, which means he currently has no personal belongings. The assistant governor met with him shortly after his arrival to warn him to expect rough treatment alongside the smoother aspects of incarceration. The born-again Christian, who clutched a Bible during his trial, was also greeted by the prison chaplain for prayer upon his intake.

Sentencing Scheduled for Monday

Brand is currently awaiting sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in London, with the hearing scheduled for Monday. He has been explicitly warned by the judge to expect a lengthy custodial sentence for the crimes he was found guilty of. The conviction followed a four-week trial, during which the prosecution presented evidence of sexual assault and rape that led to his immediate transfer to Wandsworth Prison upon the verdict.