Police leaders say the Russell Brand rape conviction should prompt changes to how complainants are cross-examined in court and how victims are supported.

Police leaders have said the conviction of comedian Russell Brand for rape and sexual assaults on women must lead to real change in how rape victims are treated in the justice system. The case has prompted fresh debate about how defence barristers question complainants in court, particularly the so-called rape myths that were raised during the trial.

Brand was convicted at trial of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career, and he was found not guilty of other charges. His defence, led by lawyer Ian Winter KC, argued that his accusers should not be believed because they had not screamed, kicked out or fled while they were being attacked.

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Core Details of the Brand Trial and Its Fallout

The conviction has triggered a formal response from the Government, with Justice Secretary Alex Norris calling for new rules to stop barristers from using similar lines of questioning in comparable cases. The rules would be aimed at preventing defence advocates from relying on myths about how a victim should behave during or after an attack.

Brand was jailed for ten and a half years earlier this month. The sentence has not ended the controversy around the case, because the comedian has used his public profile to deny his guilt from behind bars and has been criticised for doing so.

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Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message from her husband in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel at the weekend. In the message, Brand claimed that he was not guilty of the offences for which he had been jailed. The Government described his tactics as disgusting.

Police and Crime Commissioners Stress Victim Support Gaps

Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council, said it was a shame that a high-profile case was needed to draw attention to problems that have existed in the judicial system for some time. He made the remarks at an NPCC summit for police leaders in London, which was co-hosted with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

Stephens warned that the public focus on a well-known defendant should not be wasted. He said that many victims give evidence in court every week in relation to similarly serious offending, yet they receive far less attention on how they are cross-examined by barristers.

Stephens also questioned whether judges are giving the right directions to prevent victims from being re-traumatised during proceedings. He said the case should be used to find better ways to support victims through investigations.

Emily Spurrell, chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said Government announcements on specialist rape courts and better advocacy for complainants were welcome. She said there was still a long way to go in making the system better for every victim of rape who comes forward.

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Spurrell added that police forces had done a great deal of work to improve how they investigate rape. She said the goal is to ensure that every victim feels they receive the right support, gets their day in court, receives a fair hearing and achieves the right outcome.

Wider Debate on Prisoner Rights and Age of Consent

Stephens said there are other issues arising about the rights prisoners should have to engage with people inside and outside prison, and he said it was good that all of these matters are being examined. The debate has therefore moved beyond the courtroom into questions about prison communications.

Separately, comedian and author David Walliams has been the subject of separate allegations of sexual misconduct, including allegations involving young females. Walliams has not been charged with any offence. Both cases have sparked a campaign to raise the age of consent in the UK, with campaigners calling for it to be made illegal for adults to have sex with 16 and 17-year-olds.

Sarah Sackman KC, the courts and legal services minister, said on Thursday that the Brand conviction should act as a catalyst for eliminating rape myths from the justice process. Her comments add weight to calls for the courts to change how complainants are treated when they give evidence.