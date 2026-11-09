A London judge sentenced British actor and comedian Russell Brand to 10 1/2 years in a British prison for rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women.

Picture date: Thursday November 5, 2026. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Russell Brand, British actor and comedian, was sentenced Monday to 10 1/2 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Last week a jury of eight men and four women found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004.

Also read Laura Brand's Courtroom Wardrobe Signals Unity Amidst Russell Brand Conviction

The 51-year-old actor-comedian known for outrageous stand-up routines and behavior on television and radio broadcasts, along with drug and alcohol battles, had asserted he was innocent and all his encounters were consensual. A London judge sentenced British actor and comedian Russell Brand to 10 1/2 years in a British prison for rape and sexual assault. A jury of eight men and four women found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004.

He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. In court Monday, Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that he showed a "casual and arrogant disregard" for any woman to say no to him in sentencing remarks that put the crimes in the context of his rise to stardom. Brand, 51, was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years.

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Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault. Brand had been free, but he was taken into custody after the judge rejected a bail request to let him see his kids because of the possibility he might flee.

"I regret the hardship caused to the children, of course," the judge said. "But the hardship has been caused by serious criminal offending by their father. " Brand closed his eyes as the guilty verdict on the rape count was read but showed no emotion otherwise. When bail was denied, he gestured to his lawyers that he was OK and repeatedly said, "I’m good, I’m good, I’m good," before being taken away.

Brand was a ruthless, calculating, manipulative "sexual predator," prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones said at trial. Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The jury of eight men and four women in Southwark Crown Court deliberated more than eight hours over two days. Prosecutor Karmy-Jones told jurors that women were a "disposable commodity" to Brand, and she used his own words to illustrate his sex drive.

Brand pleaded not guilty to multiple charges involving six women. The charges included three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. The women, who prosecutors say did not know one another, accused Brand of sexual misconduct between 1999 and 2009, as his career grew from stand-up comedy to mainstream television and Hollywood fame.

Russell Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture date: Wednesday October 28, 2026. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via GettProsecutors alleged that Brand committed offenses at several locations, including a hotel room, the London offices of MTV, a radio station, a recording studio, a bar and his home. Brand denied the allegations.

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While testifying, he acknowledged having what he described as an obsession with sex when he was younger, but he maintained that all of his sexual encounters were consensual. His defense team challenged the credibility of the allegations, arguing that the women came forward to police years after the alleged incidents and following a 2023 documentary that featured anonymous accusations against the entertainer.

In closing arguments Monday, Brand's lawyer, Ian Winter, told jurors they must distinguish between behavior they may find offensive and conduct that constitutes a criminal offense. Winter argued that Brand's personal treatment of women and his sexual history were not evidence that he committed the crimes he is accused of.

"It is not criminal to treat women unkindly before, during or after sex," he said. "It is not, I am afraid, criminal to be disrespectful or rude or to act like a crazy idiot. "Brand became a prominent figure in British entertainment in the early 2000s, hosting television programs and a BBC radio show. He later appeared in Hollywood films, including "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek.

" He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry. In recent years, Brand has stepped away from mainstream entertainment and relocated to Florida, where he has developed a substantial online following through videos focused on wellness, conspiracy theories and religion.