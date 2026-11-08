Russell Brand Asked Vanessa Feltz if He Could Have Sex With Her Daughters

A 2006 MTV clip shows Russell Brand asking Vanessa Feltz whether he could have sex with her daughters, footage now circulating after his rape conviction.

Russell Brand, the comedian and actor who has been found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults, is back in the spotlight after a 2006 clip showing him asking TV presenter Vanessa Feltz whether he could have sex with her daughters resurfaced online. The exchange took place on Brand's MTV chat show, 1 Leicester Square, in 2006, when Feltz was a guest on the programme.

The clip has been widely shared since Brand's conviction. At the time of the recording, Feltz said the pair were good pals, and she appeared to take the early banter in good humour before her responses grew increasingly serious.

Also read Laura Brand Faces Family Concern After Russell Brand Sentencing

How the Exchange on 1 Leicester Square Unfolded

Brand loudly asked Feltz whether he could have it off with either her or her daughters. Feltz grimaced at the host's vulgarity and replied with a firm 'No, you may not.'

Feltz initially seemed to join in, saying 'all three at once, no,' while Brand responded with 'Here's a wacky suggestion.' When Brand pressed on with 'Come on, some of them are adults,' Feltz became visibly more offended and told him: 'I've got two daughters, the answer is no.'

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Brand asked 'None of them?' and Feltz answered 'Neither,' adding 'Will you stop it.' Brand then said 'Hold on, you've two whole daughters and I can't even have one. Selfish.' Feltz replied that he would understand why she had refused once he had daughters of his own.

Brand then blurted out that he would not sleep with them. Feltz responded that she was not sure about that. Brand replied that he was only mucking about, that he would not actually sleep with his own children, and that it was only a joke and only words.

Feltz Describes Her Reaction and Concerns

Vanessa Feltz later said on This Morning that she could not pretend she thought the remarks were funny. She described Brand as having something extremely chilling about him, and called him ruthless and a bit scary.

Feltz also spoke on Good Morning Britain. She said she had been quite friendly with Brand and found him vastly entertaining, but that he announced his wish to have sex with her and both of her daughters in an unbelievably dispassionate way. The younger daughter was 15 at the time. Feltz said it did not seem to be a joke, and she described his MTV comments as revolting.

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Feltz added that Brand relished power over women, and that he wanted to have sex with the women who did not want to have sex with him rather than the many who did. Speaking to The Guardian in 2024, she said she and Brand had hit it off immediately, which makes her later account of the encounter more striking.

Brand's Conviction and the Katy Perry Red Carpet Clip

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults after a trial in which reporters Caroline Cheetham and Liz Hull attended court every day. The Crime Desk reporters later spoke with Detective Inspector Laura Nelson about the case.

A separate clip from 2010 has also drawn attention. Brand was seen flashing a card reading 'Obey' at Katy Perry on the Oscars red carpet while a GMTV reporter interviewed the couple. Perry playfully accused her then-husband of not watching the show, and Brand disagreed and told her off for swearing before storming off and leaving the singer to finish the interview alone.

Some social media users interpreted the card, which was part of a clothing brand logo, as Brand asserting control over his then-wife. The footage has resurfaced alongside the 2006 MTV exchange, renewing public scrutiny of his past conduct toward women.