The disgraced comedian reportedly faced punishment behind bars after his wife released his jail-written statement on their podcast.

Russell Brand has reportedly applied for jobs as a cleaner and food preparer as he serves his 10-year prison sentence. The disgraced comedian will “get about £20 a week” — which is equal to about $26 — if he gets a job at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, Russell Brand has reportedly applied for jobs as a cleaner and food preparer in prison.

“He spends the majority of his money on credits to call his family,” an insider told the publication. “He’s prioritizing speaking to them over filling himself up. During his day-to-day, the British actor has reportedly been cooking eggs in his cell kettle and listening to Radio 1 reports about himself. A source told the Sun that Brand “spends the majority of his money on credits to call his family” from the low-security prison .

Also read Laura Brand Pledges to Honor HMP Littlehey Rules After Russell Brand Message Controversy

The British actor is reportedly able to cook eggs in his cell kettle and listen to Radio 1. As Page Six previously reported, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9, following a nearly four-week trial, which saw him beingBrand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9, following a nearly four-week trialThe “Arthur” star was convicted of rape and sexual assault stemming from several incidents in the 2000s.

“As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” Brand alleged in the messageBrand’s wife Laura Gallacher, stuck by his side throughout the trial and even read a statement from him that he wrote inside the prison. “Brand has broken the rules — but he’s also shot himself in the foot,” an insider told the Sun last week. “He seems to have released this statement without permission.

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He’s also caused his victims further distress and trauma because of what he has said — so is taunting them. ”A source said that the prison officers “look careless and stupid” for allowing Brand to slip the statement to his wife . The source explained that HMP Littlehey prison officers now “look careless and stupid” for allowing Brand to slip the statement to Gallacher.

Additionally, Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s office addressed the statement, saying it is “clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated. ” Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Russell Brand has reportedly applied for jobs as a cleaner and food preparer in prison.

A source told the Sun that Brand"spends the majority of his money on credits to call his family" from the low-security prison . The British actor is reportedly able to cook eggs in his cell kettle and listen to Radio 1. Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9, following a nearly four-week trialBrand's wife Laura Gallacher, stuck by his side throughout the trial and even read a statement from him that he wrote inside the prison. A source said that the prison officers “look careless and stupid” for allowing Brand to slip the statement to his wife .