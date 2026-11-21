Russell Brand admits mishandling his marriage to Katy Perry during testimony in his sexual misconduct trial, as ex-wife and wife Lauren Gallacher react to his conviction.

Russell Brand has opened up about his brief marriage to Katy Perry, admitting he did not handle the relationship well as he navigates the aftermath of his recent sexual misconduct conviction. The 50-year-old comedian made these candid remarks during a Wednesday, April 22 appearance on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show. This public reflection occurs against the backdrop of a serious legal chapter in his life, which has drawn intense media scrutiny and public debate.

Brand, who married Perry in October 2010, filed for divorce just over a year later in 2011. During his recent television appearance, he candidly admitted that he did not handle that marriage very well. This statement offers new insight into the personal shortcomings that contributed to the end of the union between the comedian and the global pop icon, who is 41 years old.

Also read Russell Brand Deposition Reveals Admitting Sexual Misconduct and Katy Perry Timeline Amid Ongoing Civil Lawsuit

The discussion of his personal life intersects with ongoing legal proceedings, including testimony regarding his marital status during the alleged incidents. In court documents, Brand stated he assumed the information regarding his marriage was available online. He struggled to recall specific details when questioned about whether he was married at the time of the alleged assault by an anonymous victim.

Brand told the court that he was in a relationship with a high-profile woman, noting that even when he was married to her, he was sort of drowning in love. This testimony highlights the confusion surrounding his timeline and personal transparency during the period in question. It adds a layer of complexity to the narrative surrounding the allegations made against him on set.

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Reactions from the two women Brand was married to have emerged following his conviction. Katy Perry previously described Brand as very controlling in a 2013 interview with Vogue. She also admitted at the time that she did not want to publicly share all the details that led to their 2011 split, highlighting the private nature of their past conflicts.

Lauren Gallacher, who shares three children with Brand, has remained supportive of him despite the recent legal outcomes. On the Sunday, November 15 episode of their Sunday Service YouTube channel, Gallacher expressed her faith during this difficult period. She stated that they trust God and His plan even when the situation is painful and confusing.

Gallacher acknowledged the emotional toll of her husband's conviction, admitting it will take time to get used to being without her companion and person. She emphasized that the holy spirit is moving and cannot be restrained. Her comments provide a stark contrast to the public criticism Brand faces, showing a unified front from his immediate family.

Brand is currently praying from prison while she continues her public ministry. This separation has added a new dimension to their relationship dynamics, as she navigates life outside of the courtroom and the spotlight. Her support has been a defining feature of his legal journey in recent months.

Brand faced severe legal consequences after being accused of assault in 2023. He vehemently denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault. These charges stemmed from incidents alleged to have occurred on set, which shocked fans and colleagues alike.

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Earlier this month, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty on the remaining charges, marking a partial victory for his defense team. This verdict confirmed serious criminal convictions while leaving some allegations unproven in the eyes of the jury.

The case has drawn significant media attention due to Brand's high profile and the nature of the allegations. The combination of his public apologies for past relationship failures and his legal struggles has created a complex narrative. It raises questions about accountability, remorse, and the impact of celebrity status on legal outcomes.

As he serves his sentence, his ex-wife and current wife offer contrasting perspectives on his character. Perry recalls control issues from their time together, while Gallacher cites spiritual resilience and steadfast loyalty. These differing viewpoints provide a nuanced backdrop to the legal drama unfolding in the courts.

Brand's transition from a high-profile comedian to a convicted felon represents a dramatic fall from grace. The details of his marriage to Perry and his current situation with Gallacher provide a personal context to the legal issues. It illustrates the significant personal costs associated with his actions and the convictions handed down.

Media outlets continue to monitor the case as it moves forward. The intersection of personal history and legal reality keeps the story relevant and compelling. Fans and observers alike are tracking the developments closely, waiting to see how Brand's career and personal life will evolve in the coming years.