After the Russell Brand verdict, Andy Burnham has promised to tackle NDAs use in the entertainment industry.

Channel 4 News Boss Emails Staff About NDAs After Issue Rears Head Again In Wake Of Russell Brand & David Walliamsintervened in the debate by calling Brand a “watershed moment, not just for the culture of the entertainment industry but for us as a nation.

”New laws stating NDAs can no longer gag employees who have suffered harassment or discrimination have been brought forward to January and Burnham, who was making some of his first public comments about Brand, said he wants to go further by extending to “freelance employees and fans who experience abuse,” two groups of people that relate to the Brand case. Phillipa Childs, the head of broadcasting union Bectu, said Burnham’s government must “urgently reassure workers in the creative industries that freelancers and other self-employed workers will have the same protections as employees, or risk creating a giant loophole in this ban.

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“I will keep working to make sure NDAs can’t be used to silence others… while still keeping victims’ identities protected if that is what they want,” wrote Burnham. Burnham quoted the judge in the Brand case, who said: “Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts.

” Discussion about NDAs has returned to the fore in UK entertainment since the Brand and Walliams scandals and the influential Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Committee is now probing industry NDA use, with evidence sessions set to begin in two weeks.that Channel 4 News-operator ITN no longer engages in the practice and has apologized for historic instances. Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios