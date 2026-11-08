Russell Brand and Jemima Goldsmith Gag Order Blocks Victim Police Contact

Szilvia Berki remains silenced by a decade-old injunction from Russell Brand and Jemima Goldsmith, preventing her from discussing her assault allegations with police or family despite calls for a Commons inquiry.

Massage therapist Szilvia Berki remains bound by a strict legal injunction for ten years that prohibits her from discussing her allegations against Russell Brand and Jemima Goldsmith. This draconian order prevents her from speaking with police, journalists, or even her own family members regarding the incident. The existence of this decade-long silence has sparked immediate outrage among legal experts who view it as a severe violation of free speech rights.

Details of the 2014 Incident and Complaint

The legal dispute originated in June 2014 at Kiddington Hall, a £15million mansion near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, which was owned by Jemima Goldsmith. Szilvia Berki, a Hungarian national, was hired by Goldsmith to provide a massage to Russell Brand on his birthday. Berki agreed to a fee of £500 for this service but reported that the session never occurred. Instead, she alleged that Brand pushed her and that she was left terrified when Goldsmith's white Alsatian dog attacked her.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault at Southwark Crown Court

Berki subsequently visited her local police station to report that she had been treated like a prostitute by the couple. The pair denied all wrongdoing, claiming they had only ordered a standard massage rather than a sexual one. While the initial police investigation was dropped, Berki continued to speak publicly about the trauma on social media platforms. This ongoing public commentary eventually led to further legal escalation from the celebrities involved.

Scope of the Anti-Harassment Injunction

In October 2015, Russell Brand and Jemima Goldsmith secured an anti-harassment order that effectively silenced Szilvia Berki for life. The court order banned her from communicating with anyone about the couple or disclosing any information regarding her visit to the mansion. It explicitly prohibited her from making any allegations or insinuations that Brand or Goldsmith committed a criminal offense against her or behaved in a manner amounting to a criminal offense.

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The injunction also strictly forbade Berki from approaching or responding to inquiries from journalists or media organizations concerning the claimants. Violation of these terms would result in her being held in contempt of court, a charge that carries the risk of imprisonment. The court further ordered Berki to pay £50,000 in legal costs to Brand and Goldsmith, threatening bankruptcy proceedings if she failed to pay. She has since launched three unsuccessful attempts to appeal the order.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Criticism

Legal professionals have strongly condemned the continued enforcement of the gagging order. Media lawyer Mark Stephens described the situation as a gross breach of freedom of expression, arguing that the restrictions are disproportionate and harmful. Dan Neidle, who previously worked for the law firm Clifford Chance and recently uncovered the details of the injunction, highlighted the legal absurdity of silencing a potential witness years later.

Russell Brand has previously been convicted of serious sexual offenses, prompting Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to state he would not be surprised if many more victims came forward. Despite these convictions, the specific injunction against Szilvia Berki remains active. Goldsmith has reportedly informed Berki that she is willing to vary the injunction to allow her to contact the police again, but this appears to require Russell Brand's approval.

Political Intervention and Future Implications

Attention has now shifted toward Westminster, with suggestions that a Commons select committee could intervene. Dan Neidle raised the prospect of Members of Parliament torpedoing the restrictions by inviting Szilvia Berki to give evidence. Witnesses to Parliamentary committees possess absolute parliamentary immunity, which would legally shield Berki from contempt of court charges if she testified before them.

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However, practical barriers remain, as Russell Brand and Jemima Goldsmith have not spoken to each other since 2014. Even if Goldsmith agrees to vary the terms, Brand's consent seems to be a prerequisite for releasing Berki from the decade-long silence. The situation highlights a complex intersection of defamation law, criminal proceedings, and parliamentary privilege, with calls for a formal Commons inquiry growing louder as the truth remains legally suppressed.