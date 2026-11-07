Russell Brand Admits Under Oath He 'Must Have' Exposed Himself Without Consent

Russell Brand told a US court he felt he must have exposed himself without consent, contradicting his UK criminal trial testimony in a civil case over an alleged 2010 Arthur set assault.

Convicted rapist Russell Brand has admitted under oath in America that he felt he must have exposed himself to women without their consent, according to new court documents. The admission, reported by The Mail on Sunday, is at odds with the testimony Brand gave during his UK criminal case, in which he maintained that any sexual encounters were consensual.

The documents were filed in New York Supreme Court in connection with a civil case brought by a woman known in court filings as Jane Doe. She is an extra who claims Brand sexually assaulted her on the set of the 2011 film Arthur, and she is suing both Brand and Warner Bros studios. Brand, who is 51, has always insisted that his sexual encounters were consensual.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of 4 Counts of Sexual Misconduct in U.K. Court

Allegations in the Arthur Set Lawsuit

Jane Doe alleges that Russell Brand sexually assaulted her during filming of Arthur in July 2010, when she was working as an extra. The lawsuit states that Brand appeared intoxicated when he exposed his penis to her on set in full view of the cast and crew.

She claims she was sitting at a table when Brand approached, pulled his penis through the fly of his trousers and stared at her. She further alleges that he walked backwards and forwards, repeatedly lifting his shirt to expose his genitals.

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Jane Doe also claims that later that day Brand confronted her as she came out of a bathroom cubicle, blocking her exit with his trousers down. According to the claim, he demanded that she kiss his willy before forcing his penis into her mouth for between five and eight seconds. Brand has not been found liable in this civil matter, and these remain allegations.

Brand's Sworn Deposition Versus Criminal Trial Testimony

In the newly released part of Russell Brand's sworn deposition, he was asked whether he had ever exposed his genitals to anybody without their explicit or verbal consent. Brand replied that he felt he must have done so, even though he does not really remember it, and said he finds the idea embarrassing in a number of ways.

Brand went further in the deposition, stating that he could not concretely and absolutely rule out having exposed himself without consent. That position contrasts sharply with the account he gave during his criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard a prepared statement that Brand gave police in 2023, in which he declared that he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. When he gave evidence on October 28, Brand told the court that consent is fundamental, essential and in many ways more important than sex itself. He insisted his sexual encounters had all been consensual, but he was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults.

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Civil Claims Against Brand and Warner Bros

The American woman is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages from Russell Brand over allegations including sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment and emotional distress. She says she has suffered psychological injuries and financial losses as a result of the alleged conduct.

Warner Bros and other production companies also face negligence claims within the same lawsuit. The filings focus on the conditions on the Arthur set and whether the studio and producers took adequate responsibility for what happened during filming.

Brand also faces a separate civil lawsuit in London brought by a different woman, who is claiming around £100,000 in damages. The lawsuit in New York remains at an early stage, and no damages amount has been disclosed. A spokesperson for Russell Brand was contacted for comment.